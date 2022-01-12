Hemp may hold key to blocking COVID from entering human cells, researcher says

Further research would be necessary to determine appropriate preparation, delivery method and dosages for the cannabinoids to be used as a safe and effective COVID-19 treatment, said Steve Lundeberg, Oregon State University news and research communications writer.

The researchers believe that cell-entry inhibitors, such as CBDA and CBGA, could be used to prevent COVID-19 as well as minimize infection by preventing virus particles from infecting human cells.

Of the cannabinoids studied for their affinities to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, CBDA and CGBA tested highest and were confirmed to block infection, van Breeman said.

Resistant variants could still arise, he said, but the combination of vaccination and CBDA/CBGA treatment would produce "a much more challenging environment" for the virus.

The research also confirmed the cannabinoid acids' effectiveness against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19. As the virus's spike proteins continue to mutate, like what's been reported from the omicron variant, further research will be needed.