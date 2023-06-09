School districts are not searching just for teachers this summer.

They're searching for just about every position that's staffed in a school building.

“We are short paraprofessionals,” said Nancy Leonard, president of the Tulsa chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. “We’re short teacher assistants. We’re short bus drivers. We’re short cafeteria staff.

“Because we’re so short, … the people who are there sometimes end up working 10 to 12 hours per day because there’s not anyone else there to get the job done.”

Leonard’s chapter represents Tulsa Public Schools’ support employees, such as custodians, mechanics, paraprofessionals and other noncertified staff. As of June 2, the district had 120 open support positions, many of which are paid hourly rather than on a salaried basis.

TPS is not the only district actively recruiting support staff. As of Friday afternoon, the website for Union Public Schools’ Human Resources Department has more than 90 open support positions posted.

Meanwhile, at the end of the ’22-’23 school year, officials at Broken Arrow Public Schools said their district was facing a 17% employee turnover rate among its paraprofessionals, behavior coaches and personal care assistants.

“We need our support employees,” Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Chief Human Resources Officer Rusty Stecker said. “We need more money to be able to pay them more.”

'Market is very, very competitive'

With more than 4,100 teachers holding emergency certifications statewide during the 2022-23 school year, the Legislature approved measures this spring to provide pay raises of up to $6,000 for certified staff in an effort to attract and retain more educators.

However, a proposal to provide a 20% pay raise for noncertified school district employees did not make it out of committee. Two similar measures with smaller amounts were filed during the 2022 legislative session, but both had the same fate.

For a brand new bus driver at Union, that would have meant starting at $15.02 per hour instead of $12.52.

“I can’t match the local economy for people working in child nutrition and bus drivers and things like that because we don’t get additional money in the state formula,” Union Public Schools Executive Director of Human Resources Jay Loegering said. “So when there’s no additional money in the formula coming through, while it sounds great to give everyone a $1 per hour raise, I’ve got 2,000 employees times a whole year. That’s millions of dollars to come up with.

“It’s just not feasible when 85 to 90% of our costs are salaries and benefits.”

Loegering said the only real pattern among support staff vacancies has been when area businesses raise their wages, thus enticing newer hires who are able to earn more money elsewhere for similar skill sets.

“For example, a plumber,” he said. “I can’t pay a plumber what they can make out in the real world, but I’ve got to have a plumber to keep our schools running.

“I just don’t have the funding to do that.”

Those concerns were echoed by the administration at Broken Arrow Public Schools. For example, the hourly pay scale for employees at Broken Arrow Public Schools' before- and after-school care program ranges from $11.98 to $24.87.

However, Deputy Superintendent Karla Dyess said her district had to reduce its summer programming plans because they were not able to find enough support employees to properly staff it at that pay scale.

“That market is very, very competitive,” Stecker said. “We’re having a hard challenge with that and the turnover rate. We’ll get someone here who’s great and will come work maybe four, six or eight weeks; then they’ll see a sign down the street where they’re able to make more money, and they’ll take off.

“It’s a flood door in and out right now.”

'Everyone has an integral role'

Despite the lack of legislative support, TPS was able to reach an agreement to increase pay for its support staff. Earlier this year, TPS and the AFT reached a collective bargaining agreement to provide a $2 per hour raise for about 2,100 support employees directly employed by TPS, which both Leonard and district officials noted has helped encourage many support employees to stay.

Furthermore, several additional increases and stipends will kick in on July 1 for the 2023-24 school year, including a $0.50 raise for hourly support staff, a 3% raise for salaried support staff, a one-time 10% stipend for special education paraprofessionals and extra pay for child nutrition managers who have to temporarily oversee more than one campus.

With all the changes, the lowest hourly pay rate within TPS moves from $8.70 per hour to $10.90, Leonard said.

However, those raises were made possible in part due to the unfilled positions within the district. Additionally, Leonard said her organization is still hearing from support employees that not all of the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement are getting relayed accurately at the site level, leaving a question of respect among some employees.

“Everyone has an integral role in educating these kids,” Leonard said. “Just because they’re not a certified, college-educated fill-in-the-blank does not mean that they are not a valuable, important part of the show, the body of the machine or whatever metaphor you want to put on the school day.

“If a school was a body, the admin’s the head. The teachers are like the arms and the legs. The support staff is the backbone. You might have all these great ideas, but if your arms and legs aren’t able to work because the backbone’s messed up, you’re not able to do anything.”

