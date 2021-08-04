Help Tulsa-area businesses and enter to win $5,000 in free groceries

It’s been a challenging time for local businesses and families. You can help local businesses and at the same time enter to win $5,000 in free groceries for you and your family.

The Tulsa World is doing a survey to help local businesses with some insight into your planned shopping over the next 12 months.

Please support local business by participating in this shopping survey and sharing your upcoming shopping intentions.

None of your responses will be shared in any way. An independent survey firm, Pulse Research, is conducting the survey for local businesses.

Thank you for support and good luck on winning the $5,000 in free groceries!

Just go to www.pulsepoll.com/tulsa and complete the survey.