Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The city wants residents’ help in planning for natural disasters.

The public is invited to a meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to discuss updating the city’s Hazard Mitigation Plan for FEMA.

The meeting will be held at Centennial Center at Veterans Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. Refreshments will be provided.

Gary McCormick, the city’s senior special projects engineer, said in a press release that hazard mitigation planning helps ensure Tulsa has the right infrastructure and emergency procedures in place.

“Residents play a huge part in the process, not only by attending these public meetings to learn about potential disasters but by taking other important steps — download the Tulsa Ready App and make a plan to protect your business,” McCormick said. “By working together, we can have an enormous impact on the city’s preparedness for any disaster.”

Officials point to the city’s Class 1 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program’s Community Rating System as evidence of the importance of hazard mitigation efforts. The voluntary incentive program encourages communities to implement programs that exceed minimum hazard mitigation standards.

Because of the Class 1 rating, residents and property owners within the city limits are eligible for the lowest rates in the nation for flood insurance — a 45% discount, according to the city.

Hazard mitigation planning includes several steps:

• Identifying and profiling hazards that affect the local area, from tornadoes and floods to wildfires and earthquakes

• Analyzing the people and facilities at risk from those hazards

• Developing mitigation actions to lessen or reduce the impact of the profiled hazards both before and after disaster strikes

The city is providing several outlets for Tulsans to give input on the Hazard Mitigation Plan, including public meetings, invitations to share stories of past disasters, and an online survey at bit.ly/TulsaHMPU.

The public feedback will be incorporated into the city’s draft plan, which will be available for public comment in the spring of 2024.

Photos: Aftermath of high winds Father's Day weekend in Tulsa Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Storm Storm Storm Storm Storms Charging Station Lamp Post Repair Blown Over Stoplight Utility Crew Liberty Towers Storm Damage Cooling Station Cooling Station Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES