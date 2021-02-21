Help for homeless during freeze is tip of iceberg in Tulsa after decades of work on solutions

The stories this past week have been heartbreaking and heartwarming of Tulsans finding housing for people without homes.

More than ever, the deadly cold brought more Tulsans face-to-face with those who live on the streets and in cars. The outpouring of warmth rose as the temperatures dropped.

People didn’t just walk by or hand over a dollar. They rented motel rooms, called for interventions and rallied their neighbors to hand out food and blankets. Within three days, nearly every person in Tulsa had a roof over their heads.

At the center of the flurry, serving as mission control, was Becky Gligo, executive director of the nonprofit Housing Solutions.

Gligo didn’t take breaks and always had a phone in hand. She found hotel rooms, arranged for meal deliveries, coordinated outreach teams, responded to calls for help and spoke to donors and the media to get word out about the needs.

“Nobody had any sleep, and everyone felt like this is life and death,” Gligo said. “But there was not one single word among workers on the ground, on the frontline, that wasn't full of kindness, support and empathy. It was something we felt was important and fulfilling to do.”