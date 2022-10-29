Helmerich Trust adds $7 million to gift for new Gilcrease Museum

The Helmerich Trust has announced a $7 million gift to the Campaign for Gilcrease for its capital project, adding to its earlier $5 million gift to the Gilcrease endowment in support of museum operations. The total commitment of $12 million makes the Helmerich Trust the largest single private donor to the Gilcrease Campaign.

Tulsa's Gilcrease Museum closed in July 2021 to begin construction on a new facility to house its collection of art and artifacts from North and Central America.

Issues, including supply chain delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as recent inflation, have created a $30 million gap between the facility's original estimated budget of $106.2 million and the current projected costs for completing the facility of $132.9 million.

To date, the project has secured more than $100 million, which began with the 2016 Vision Tulsa tax extension and was later supplemented by additional Improve Our Tulsa revenue, a $10 million lead gift from the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation and other contributions that will be announced in the coming months.

“This gift from the Helmerich family is transformational and comes at a pivotal moment in the development of the new Gilcrease Museum," said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. "As this generation of Tulsans builds a campus worthy of one of America’s greatest collections of art and history, I hope others will join the Helmerich family in making this museum the best it can be.”

The Helmerich family has been instrumental in many key projects related to Gilcrease, including the 1986 museum expansion and the construction of the Helmerich Center for American Research, which opened in 2014 on the Gilcrease campus.

Additionally, the research center’s operations are made possible by a $10 million endowment gift named for Peggy and Walt Helmerich. The Helmerich Center for American Research attracts scholars from around the world to research the Gilcrease collection.

"Our family has a longstanding history with Gilcrease, and we are honored to partner at this exciting time in the museum’s history,” said Hans Helmerich, longtime Gilcrease board member and former chairman. “We understand the value of this collection to our city and our nation. Our family is pleased to support this construction project and make sure the new Gilcrease Museum will add to Tulsa’s ongoing transformation."

While Gilcrease Museum is closed, the museum has recently begun a program called "Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood," which features reproductions of a work chosen by the public from the museum's collection set up at more than 30 public locations throughout Tulsa and the surrounding communities. A variety of public and online programs that help provide greater insight into the chosen works are also offered. The first image, which is on display through January, is “Forest Scene” by the Taos Pueblo artist Pop Chalee, a stylized landscape done in tempera dating from the early 1950s.