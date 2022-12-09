Helmerich & Payne to transition to new Tulsa high-rise in 2024

A century-old drilling company soon will be getting the newest of digs.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. announced Friday that it plans to relocate its Tulsa headquarters to the newly constructed high-rise at 222 N. Detroit Ave. The publicly traded firm currently is housed at 1437 S. Boulder Ave.

"We are beyond excited to be moving to this new space in the historic Greenwood District," H&P President and CEO John Lindsay said in a statement. "Our current space has served us well for close to 20 years, but we are moving in order to provide our employees with more modern workplaces that provide greater opportunity to collaborate and innovate."

The transition will involve about 375 employees, a spokeswoman for the company said.

"Our goal is to reduce our total footprint and provide a higher quality work environment for our employees," Lindsay said. "This new building does all of that while also honoring our 100-year legacy and commitment to Tulsa."

The former would-be headquarters for WPX Energy, later absorbed by Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy, 222 North Detroit was dedicated in September. Its campus encompasses an 11-story tower and adjacent four-story building, with floors five and six spanning both structures.

The law firm Crowe & Dunlevy has leased the entire sixth floor. No other tenants have been announced publicly.

H&P originally moved its headquarters to Tulsa in 1923. At 222 North Detroit, the company will occupy about 80,000 square feet on the fifth, 10th and 11th floors. H&P also will have signage at the top of the building.

Gensler, an architectural firm based in San Francisco, will design the spaces, which have modern building control systems and security features, as well as enhanced visibility in the community

Representing H&P in the real estate transaction were CBRE's Lucian Bukowski, Bob Pielsticker, Matt Reese and Dylan Siebert.

Video: Time-lapse of downtown Tulsa's 222 North Detroit building.