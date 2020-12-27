 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy rainfall likely later in week, wintry weather possible Wednesday night

Heavy rainfall likely later in week, wintry weather possible Wednesday night

{{featured_button_text}}
Rain likely Tuesday, Wednesday

Courtesy National Weather Service, Tulsa 

One to 2 inches of rain is possible in the Tulsa area Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of snow on Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

"A strong storm system will spread widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms across the region Tuesday and Wednesday," forecasters said.

"Locally heavy rainfall is likely with much of the region forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain by Wednesday evening.

"The forecast for Wednesday night into Friday morning is more uncertain.

The potential for winter weather across the region is increasing and current forecasts have trended toward light snow accumulations beginning late Wednesday night and ending early Friday. Expect changes in the forecast for the mid- to late-week time frame."

Tulsa averages 2.49 inches of rain and one inch of snow in December.

So far this year, Tulsa has had 1.56 inches of rain and 5.2 inches of snow, according to the weather service. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two dead in Muskogee quadruple shooting
Local News

Two dead in Muskogee quadruple shooting

  • Updated

One person was dead when officers arrived, another died after being flown to a Tulsa hospital, and two more remain hospitalized in unknown condition, according to a police news release. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News