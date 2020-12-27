Heavy rainfall likely later in week, wintry weather possible Wednesday night

One to 2 inches of rain is possible in the Tulsa area Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance of snow on Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

"A strong storm system will spread widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms across the region Tuesday and Wednesday," forecasters said.

"Locally heavy rainfall is likely with much of the region forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of rain by Wednesday evening.

"The forecast for Wednesday night into Friday morning is more uncertain.

The potential for winter weather across the region is increasing and current forecasts have trended toward light snow accumulations beginning late Wednesday night and ending early Friday. Expect changes in the forecast for the mid- to late-week time frame."

Tulsa averages 2.49 inches of rain and one inch of snow in December.

So far this year, Tulsa has had 1.56 inches of rain and 5.2 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

