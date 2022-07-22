Heatwave prompts focused outreach for Tulsa's homeless population

Shelters and homelessness outreach teams across Tulsa are aiding individuals experiencing homelessness in the city as the relentless summer heatwave causes exhaustion and hospitalizations.

Since June 14, the temperature in Tulsa has reached triple digits, leaving those living on the streets struggling to find relief. The heat wave will persist in the coming days: the high Saturday reaching 103, followed by a 107-degree high Sunday with Monday and Tuesday to reach 106, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.

In response, various outreach teams including Housing Solutions Tulsa, Mental Health Association Oklahoma, John 3:16 Mission and City of Hope Outreach deliver water and supplies to people in encampments and away from cooling centers.

This week, the teams have delivered hundreds of cases of water, according to Josh Sanders, Housing Solutions Tulsa director of outreach. He said they’re also providing supplies like cooling towels, shade hats and hydration packs.

Sanders recounted visiting Saint Francis on Thursday for a man experiencing homelessness who had visited multiple hospitals in the city due to heat-related illness.

Older individuals and those with underlying conditions face more danger than younger, healthier people, but the heat is affecting everyone on the streets, Sanders said.

At the Tulsa Day Center, the shelter is seeing 150 to 200 people a day as they cool off in the air conditioning and showers, spokesman Evan Taylor said. He said the shelter’s medical clinic is experiencing an influx of patients with sunburns, bug bites and heat exhaustion.

On a particularly busy day last week, Taylor said there was an hour in which the clinic saw 18 patients including one emergency prompting EMSA transport.

Taylor said the Day Center is ensuring everyone is hydrated by handing out free water bottles and allowing visitors to utilize the shelter’s two water stations.

The Day Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter can hold about 350 people and allows up to 75 to stay overnight, Taylor said.

Taylor said the Day Center appreciates the Tulsa community for donations, adding that the work couldn’t be done without them.

“We know that the Tulsa community is very good to us and that they care,” Taylor said. “We just hope to keep doing the work we're doing.”

The Day Center is accepting donations of water, sunblock, sunburn relief and bug spray. Iron Gate is accepting donations for cases of water. To donate cooling gear, email Sanders at jsanders@housingsolutionstulsa.org.

If you see someone needing assistance, fill out the Homeless Street Outreach Request form on the Housing Solutions Tulsa website at housingsolutionstulsa.org/assistance-request.