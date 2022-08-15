Heat advisory in place through 8 p.m. today with 110 degree heat index possible

A heat advisory is in place through 8 p.m. Monday across northeast Oklahoma, with heat indexes up to 110 degrees possible.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

Forecasters warn those who work or spend time outside to take extra precautions during a heat advisory: wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, drink lots of water and take frequent breaks. Strenuous activities should be avoided except for early in the morning or later in the evening.

One more day of extreme heat is in the forecast for this week, with a high temperature of 104 degrees expected Tuesday.

"Additional heat advisories may be required," forecasters said, but Tuesday afternoon also brings a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.