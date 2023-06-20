The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory Tuesday amid ongoing power outages across Tulsa, while EMSA reported six patients hospitalized since Monday due to heat illness symptoms.

EMSA has issued a medical heat alert in effect through Saturday, when power is expected to be restored for remaining customers experiencing outages since the damaging storms early Sunday.

A NWS Tulsa heat advisory will be in place 1-9 p.m. Tuesday for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee counties, with forecasters predicting heat index values up to 100 degrees.

High humidity is expected to make the situation "especially dangerous" while more than 135,000 residents remain without power, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

Those without power and crews involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts are encouraged to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

Safety precautions Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. Drink plenty of water. During outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Source: National Weather Service

Cooling and power stations • Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through the rest of the week • Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Place – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. through the rest of the week • John 3:16 Mission, 906 N. Cheyenne Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. • Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. • Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd. – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. • Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road, Sand Springs – 8 a.m.-8 p.m. • Hutcherson YMCA, 1120 E. Pine St., Tulsa, OK, 74106, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. • Crosstown Church of Christ, 3400 E. Admiral Place – 24/7 (Open through Thursday at 5 p.m. Leashed pets are allowed thanks to Humane Society of Tulsa.)

