The National Weather Service issued another heat advisory Tuesday amid ongoing power outages across Tulsa, while EMSA reported six patients hospitalized since Monday due to heat illness symptoms.
EMSA has issued a medical heat alert in effect through Saturday, when power is expected to be restored for remaining customers experiencing outages since the damaging storms early Sunday.
A NWS Tulsa heat advisory will be in place 1-9 p.m. Tuesday for Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee counties, with forecasters predicting heat index values up to 100 degrees.
High humidity is expected to make the situation "especially dangerous" while more than 135,000 residents remain without power, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.
Those without power and crews involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts are encouraged to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illness.