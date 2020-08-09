Tulsa and most of eastern Oklahoma are under a heat advisory through 8 p.m. Sunday.
"The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
Heat index values will be 105-109 degrees, forecasters said.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments."
The heat is expected to continue into Monday, before moderating somewhat later in the week, forecasters said.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph.