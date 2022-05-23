'Heartbroken and sickened': Oklahoma church leaders react to Southern Baptist sex-abuse allegations

While describing the allegations as shameful Monday, a prominent Tulsa pastor welcomed an investigative report that accused Southern Baptist leaders of covering up sex-abuse allegations and mistreating victims over the past two decades.

“I am mortified by what this report reveals,” said Eric Costanzo, pastor of South Tulsa Baptist Church and a well-known speaker at national Baptist events. “At the same time, I am thankful that this information was revealed.”

The report, release this week after a seven-month investigation, alleges that victims repeatedly told the Southern Baptist Convention’s top leaders about sexual predators within the church “only to be met, time and time again, with resistance, stonewalling, and even outright hostility.”

The SBC itself commissioned the report after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for an independent investigation.

Since then, several top Executive Committee leaders have resigned, and the body — under interim leadership — will meet Tuesday to discuss the report, according to The Associated Press.

“Their findings revealed both shameful actions and inaction by SBC leaders,” Costanzo said.

“Our convention and many of our churches and leaders have failed to protect the most vulnerable who have been entrusted to us. We have also failed to create a safe environment for victims to report abuse and for survivors to share, heal and help protect future victims.”

Members of his congregation have reacted to the allegations with “disappointment, disgust and a desire for me and our staff to help them understand the scope of the problems and how we might be part of solutions,” Costanzo said.

South Tulsa Baptist, known for its landmark bell tower at 10310 S. Sheridan Road, has already implanted improved background checks, staff and volunteer training, and other procedures to help prevent sexual abuse, he said.

“We’ve also become a leading church in cooperative efforts to compel all Oklahoma Baptist churches to improve in all of these areas,” Costanzo said.

The denomination’s sex-abuse scandal erupted in 2019 after an extensive report from the Houston Chronicle and San Antonio Express-News documented hundreds of cases in Southern Baptist congregations nationwide, including several where the alleged perpetrators remained in ministry.

Todd Fisher, executive director-treasurer of Oklahoma Baptists, said in regard to this week's report: "I am heartbroken and sickened as I read the findings.”

“This is a pivotal moment for the SBC. We must learn from this report and be faithful in protecting the vulnerable among us," Fisher said.

