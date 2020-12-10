 Skip to main content
Health report: Premature death, ACEs continue to top list of Oklahoma's challenges

Health report: Premature death, ACEs continue to top list of Oklahoma's challenges

Higher rates of premature death and adverse childhood experiences are among the challenges Oklahomans continue to face, according to a new report on the state of the nation’s health.

The findings, released Tuesday, are part of the 2020 America’s Health Rankings report, a yearly project of the United Health Foundation that breaks down the national health picture state-by-state.

Oklahoma, in addition to its premature death rate and high prevalence of potentially traumatic experiences among children, also ranked low for the prevalence of exercise among its residents.

The state, though, is showing some strengths, the report noted. They include a low prevalence of excessive drinking and a low racial gap in high school graduation.

Trends observed over a period of years were also highlighted.

Notably for Oklahoma, teen births were down 53% between 2008 and 2018, the report states. During that same general time period, suicides were up 32%.

Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, said the report’s findings “demonstrate the opportunity for improvement within Oklahoma.”

On the subject of adverse childhood experiences, commonly referred to as ACEs, he said, “the science is clear: A high occurrence of them impacts lifelong health and can lead to chronic health problems, mental illness and substance misuse in adulthood. We must work collectively to find solutions to this growing health concern in our state.”

The report notes that the snapshot of national health it provides reflects the situation prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It addresses the pandemic by highlighting relevant risk factors.

For example, obesity rates nationally are continuing to increase, and have reached a new national high.

Obesity, the report notes, is one of the risk factors for more severe COVID-19 illness.

At the same time, there was a national decline in the number of adults experiencing multiple chronic conditions, which is also a COVID-19 risk factor, the report states. Those are defined as conditions, such as cardiovascular disease or arthritis, that last longer than a year and require ongoing medical attention.

Officials said the model for the annual report was revised this year to examine the impact that social, economic and environmental factors have on overall health.

The complete report can be viewed at americashealthrankings.org.

Breaking the Cycle: The Tulsa World’s 8-day series on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES).

Staff Writer Tim Stanley’s most memorable stories of 2020

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

Oklahoma trends

The 2020 America’s Health Rankings report noted a few trends for Oklahoma.

The good:

  • Teen births were down 53% between 2008 and 2018 — from 57.8 to 27.2 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19
  • Households with high speed internet increased 14% between 2015 and 2018 — 75.3% to 85.6%
  • Adults who avoided care due to cost decreased 18% between 2011 and 2019 — from 19.8% to 16.2%

The bad:

  • Suicide increased 32% between 2009 and 2018 — from 15.5 to 20.5 deaths per 100,000 population
  • Frequent mental distress was up 19% between 2014 and 2019 — from 13.1% to 15.6% of adults
  • The low birthrate racial gap increased 16% between 2017 and 2018 — from 5.8 to 6.7 percentage points

View the complete report at americashealthrankings.org.

