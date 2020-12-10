Health report: Premature death, ACEs continue to top list of Oklahoma's challenges

Higher rates of premature death and adverse childhood experiences are among the challenges Oklahomans continue to face, according to a new report on the state of the nation’s health.

The findings, released Tuesday, are part of the 2020 America’s Health Rankings report, a yearly project of the United Health Foundation that breaks down the national health picture state-by-state.

Oklahoma, in addition to its premature death rate and high prevalence of potentially traumatic experiences among children, also ranked low for the prevalence of exercise among its residents.

The state, though, is showing some strengths, the report noted. They include a low prevalence of excessive drinking and a low racial gap in high school graduation.

Trends observed over a period of years were also highlighted.

Notably for Oklahoma, teen births were down 53% between 2008 and 2018, the report states. During that same general time period, suicides were up 32%.

Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department executive director, said the report’s findings “demonstrate the opportunity for improvement within Oklahoma.”