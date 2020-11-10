Health care officials say Tulsa's hospital bed capacity is sufficient

“I think I would rather get it myself than be the person who caused somebody that I care about to go through that experience,” Bynum said. “And yet we are still debating if people should wear masks or not in our region. Ridiculous.”

Bynum said he has still not heard one good policy explanation for why a community would not implement such a requirement.

“I hear a lot about personal responsibility and freedom. I love personal responsibility and freedom,” he said. “I’ve spent months encouraging people to do this before we found it necessary to have an ordinance in place. Everything that we have an ordinance for you should be doing on your own anyway, but ultimately it has to be put into law.”

The Jenks City Council is scheduled to vote on a mask mandate Tuesday. If approved, it would become only the second city in the county to mandate masks.

Bynum said he hopes to work with the City Council and THD to find a way to provide more rapid testing for restaurant workers and first-responders to help slow the spread of the disease. He also said he would be open to discussing possible changes to the city ordinance limiting events to 500 people or fewer.