A health and wellness center focusing on care for those 60 or older has opted to make Tulsa its first market for an expansion with a new site near 61st and Lewis.

ArchWell Health & Wellness has already been helping patients in northeast Tulsa since October 2021, said Dr. Andria Medina, market medical director for ArchWell Health. She said that location, at 338 S. Garnett Road near Admiral and U.S. 169, has "really flourished" and built a lot of trust with patients.

With a growing population of baby boomers and people aging into Medicare, Medina said there aren't enough primary care providers to keep up.

"A lot of people are having to wait weeks or months to even establish care with someone," she said. "Sometimes when they're sick they're waiting weeks to even get in to see a physician."

At ArchWell Health, patients will find a different experience, including same-say sick appointments and more time with a doctor. Medina said the expansion was prompted by the drive to serve patients on the opposite side of the city.

"We saw a real need in the Tulsa community, ... and we could tell that there was a need elsewhere in the community for really high-quality senior care," she said. "Our goal is to make care personal, but also convenient."

The new location, 2235 E. 61st St., makes ArchWell's services accessible to those in need near the 61st and Peoria area, as well as those in south Tulsa, Medina said.

Social health is also a priority for ArchWell, where patients can regularly find events and group classes.

"We really think of the care as full-spectrum ... the relationship with the physician is, I think, at the core of what we do, but then we have all these kind of spokes that come out of that," Medina said.

Those "spokes" might include consulting with a dietician or social worker, in-clinic health screenings such as for diabetic retinopathy, seminars on Alzheimer's, even hands-on art sessions.

"Mind-body-spirit social events," Medina said. "Our patients love them."

All activities are focused on health in what they hope is an engaging way, she said. They also help patients "socialize and meet other people and get out of the house," she said.

"Over the last three years with COVID, our seniors were disproportionately affected in hospitalization and death from COVID. ... As people are feeling a little more comfortable getting out, this is a great, safe place to be is in our activity centers," Medina said.

She said patients often bring friends or family to the clinic to ArchWell activities, and seniors especially benefit from the added socialization.

ArchWell hopes patients feel confident they've found a primary care doctor they can trust, but also that they feel better about their future.

"We always say we want to see our patients when they're sick and when they're well," Medina said. She says this can also help health professionals better recognize the signs that an aging patient might be experiencing mental deterioration.

According to an ArchWell spokeswoman, patients get personalized plans while being encouraged to stay healthy and live the life they want.

The new ArchWell Health Senior Care & Wellness location will be at the site of a former hardware store just west of Lewis Avenue on 61st Street.

Tips for recognizing, treating signs of age-related health issues in loved ones “A lack of access to foods that support a healthy diet and brain function may have a greater impact on older adults," a Tulsa dietician says.