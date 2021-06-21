Native American Coalition Head Start to move into west Tulsa's Porter school facility

After sitting vacant for a year, a shuttered west Tulsa school will soon have occupants once again.

At Monday night’s meeting, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a lease for the Native American Coalition Head Start to use the former Pleasant Porter Elementary School building near 41st Street and U.S. 75.

The one-year, $59,800 lease will take effect July 1. According to school district officials, the Native American Coalition Head Start currently serves about 140 children with the potential for future expansion after moving into the Porter building.

“I am super excited about this opportunity, having participated in Head Start programs through Choctaw Nation down in Durant,” board President Stacey Woolley said. “This is a chance for these children to learn about their culture plus get prepared for school so they’ll be ready for one of TPS’ prekindergarten programs.”

Named for a late 19th and early 20th century Muscogee leader, the 92-year-old west Tulsa campus has served several roles over the decades. Since its closure as an elementary school in 1980, it has since housed TPS’ Indian Education program, GED classes, and an early childhood development center for prekindergarten and kindergarten students, and it had a previous stint as a Head Start facility.