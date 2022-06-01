Head-on crash kills two women Wednesday in Pittsburg County

A head-on crash Wednesday in Pittsburg County left two Quinton women dead, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Rebecca Miller, 26, was driving a 2012 Chevy Sonic west on Oklahoma 31 about 7 miles east of McAlester.

Mary Durbin, 51, was eastbound in a 2011 Ford Focus when both vehicles went left of center and collided head on, troopers said.

Durbin was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an OHP news release.

Miller was transported to a McAlester hospital where she was pronounced dead; a 1-year-old passenger and 4-year-old passenger were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Miller was not wearing her seatbelt, troopers said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the troopers' preliminary crash report.