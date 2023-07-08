To a kid growing up during the Depression, even a game of pool could seem like a luxury.

“When I was 12 or 13, it was five cents a game. Just to go shoot once,” Ralph Simoni said.

“Five cents was a lot of money. We couldn’t afford five cents at that time.”

For all the games he missed out on as a boy, though, Simoni more than made up for it later. As an adult, he shot nine-ball with his New Jersey friends and neighbors several nights a week.

And since moving to Oklahoma, he’s picked up the cue stick again.

It’s one of the ways Simoni, who can often be found shooting pool at the Broken Arrow Senior Center, stays active. And staying active, he said, is important.

“I won’t let myself get lazy,” he said.

Simoni believes it’s staying active that made last week’s impressive achievement possible.

On July 6, he officially turned 100 years old. To celebrate, friends surprised him with a party, and he was recognized earlier in the day by staff at the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic.

A World War II veteran and longtime New Jersey resident, Simoni moved to the Tulsa area about two years ago.

Most of his adult life was spent in Teaneck, N.J., where he worked as a building inspector, raising four children with his wife, Margaret.

Married for 74 years, it was after Margaret’s death that Simoni relocated to Oklahoma, where he has a son and daughter.

For his recent birthday party, at least one special guest from New Jersey made an appearance — Simoni’s old WWII uniform. It’s been in the keeping of another daughter, who shipped it down for the special occasion.

Like its former wearer, the uniform has held up well. The green fabric shows no fading, and set against it, Simoni’s corporal stripes and other insignia still stand out.

“I probably haven’t seen it in 20 or 30 years,” said Simoni, who served as a mechanic with a glider unit in the Pacific.

Born in 1923 in Jersey City, Simoni was the son of an Italian immigrant.

His father, who was just 10 when he came to the U.S., was devoted to his new country, and during WWII, felt no divided loyalties over Italy joining the Axis powers.

Simoni was 19 when he enlisted in the Army Air Forces in 1943. After training, he was sent to the Philippines, where he was part of a ground crew at a base where glider pilots were trained.

The engineless aircraft, which were towed and released from the air by larger planes, were used to transport troops and equipment.

Simoni’s glider unit was being readied for a planned invasion of Japan.

Ultimately, no invasion would be necessary, though. Following the atomic bombs in August 1945, Japan surrendered and the war was over.

While helping maintain the gliders, Simoni took every opportunity to go up on flights.

“I knew who the good pilots were. And I used to go for a ride with them,” he said.

“We used to have a lot of fun. That’s youth, you know. We enjoyed it, but we did our job.”

Short in stature but with a big personality, Simoni has always liked to have fun.

At the Senior Center’s pool hall, which offers several tables and is packed on most days, staff and his fellow regulars have grown to love him.

“I make people laugh. ‘Leave them laughing’ — that’s my theory,” said Simoni, who in his Jersey accent keeps the jokes and quips coming.

Make no mistake — he plays to win at pool. But it’s the social side of the game that he loves most.

“You meet nice people,” he said.

When asked what a century of life experience has taught him, Simoni likes to offer one piece of wisdom.

“Always be the last one to finish your food at the table,” he said.

By which he means: don’t rush. Slow down and savor the moment.

It’s the best way to live, he believes — whether you’re talking about a meal, a good joke or a well-executed bank shot.

And Simoni won’t be changing that outlook now that he’s 100.

“Just live as long as you can and do the best you can,” he said. “I tell people I’m still going for 120. I want to break records.”



