'He gave everything he had for us': 9/11 victim came from Sperry

Mary Lou Moss was giving a co-worker a ride to the office that morning when news came over the radio that a plane had hit one of the Twin Towers in New York.
They assumed it was a freak accident.
“Some guy in a Cessna probably had a heart attack,” Mary Lou said.
She worked for a government agency in Alexandria, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., where her job involved analyzing threats to U.S. security. Her husband, meanwhile, worked for the chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon.
Mary Lou was still driving when the radio reported a second plane hitting the World Trade Center, obviously making it no accident. New York was under attack.
“You would think that s--- would happen around here,” she told her co-worker, “with the Pentagon and the White House.”
Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Moss grew up in Sperry, a town of 1,200 people just 20 minutes north of downtown Tulsa. But he met his wife 3,900 miles away on the tiny Alaskan island of Adak in the Bering Sea, where they were both serving in the Navy.
They married in December 1992, and Mary Lou left the military to avoid ever having to be stationed away from Brian. By the time he was assigned to the Pentagon in August 2001, they had two children, 7-year-old Ashten and 5-year-old Connor.
“He was just an amazing person,” she says. “He was like the poster child of what a sailor should look like. I mean his uniform was immaculate. He was always very put together, very professional.”
When Mary Lou got to work that morning, the office had a large-screen TV showing the news with live reports of “an explosion” at the Pentagon. Of course, it turned out to be a third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashing into the building at 9:37 a.m. eastern time on Sept. 11, 2001.
Her supervisor sent everyone home, but that’s wasn’t so easy for Mary Lou. They lived at Bolling Air Force Base, which went into lockdown.
“I couldn’t get on base, and my sitter couldn’t get off base,” she says. “The kids were stuck at school in D.C. And the phones didn’t work because everything was jammed with everybody trying to make calls at once. It was just very hectic, to say the least.”
Hours passed. No one heard from Brian.
“It was just like the movie 'Top Gun,'” Mary Lou remembers, “when they came to Goose’s house.”
A Navy chaplain and officer knocked on the door to tell her Brian was among the missing. The death notification came a week later. And he was buried at Arlington National Cemetery just 10 days before his 35th birthday.
Back in Sperry, more than 2,000 people came to a memorial service at the high school football field, where Brian had once marched in the band. And his parents, Bill and Pat Moss, were already long-term plans to honor their son’s memory.
The Brian Anthony Moss Scholarship Fund started with cash that arrived at the family’s home in cards from well-wishers, often from strangers. Then several family members hastily planned a golf tournament for Brian’s birthday, with the proceeds adding to the scholarship funds.
“It was pretty small that first year because obviously we didn’t have much time to plan it,” says Scot Smith, Brian’s cousin. “But we wanted to do something, and his parents felt very strongly that something good, something positive, should come out of it.”
The tournament became an annual event. But the Skiatook golf course that hosted it closed last year and the family wasn’t able to find a new location, so the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be the first year without a Brian Moss Memorial Tournament.
The scholarships, however, will continue. The family will use its own money, if necessary, to supplement income from the memorial fund to keep supporting students from the Sperry and Skiatook area, said Smith, who has overseen the scholarship program since Brian’s parents died.
It’s a way to still feel connected with him, Smith said.
“When you lose a part of your family like that,” he said, “it’s like losing a piece of the puzzle. No matter how you arrange the parts, something is always missing.”
Mary Lou has lived in Texas since 2004. But she’ll fly back to D.C. for a memorial service Saturday along with her children, now 25 and 27 years old, plus a 16-year-old daughter she has adopted.
She will also celebrate Brian’s 55th birthday on Oct. 28, a tradition she has kept all these years "because I’m vain,” she says, “and I never want to be older than him.”
“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about him. He always gave 110%. Loved his country, loved his family. He gave everything he had for us.”