'He gave everything he had for us': 9/11 victim came from Sperry

“He was just an amazing person,” she says. “He was like the poster child of what a sailor should look like. I mean his uniform was immaculate. He was always very put together, very professional.”

When Mary Lou got to work that morning, the office had a large-screen TV showing the news with live reports of “an explosion” at the Pentagon. Of course, it turned out to be a third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashing into the building at 9:37 a.m. eastern time on Sept. 11, 2001.

Her supervisor sent everyone home, but that’s wasn’t so easy for Mary Lou. They lived at Bolling Air Force Base, which went into lockdown.

“I couldn’t get on base, and my sitter couldn’t get off base,” she says. “The kids were stuck at school in D.C. And the phones didn’t work because everything was jammed with everybody trying to make calls at once. It was just very hectic, to say the least.”

Hours passed. No one heard from Brian.

“It was just like the movie 'Top Gun,'” Mary Lou remembers, “when they came to Goose’s house.”