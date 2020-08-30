He died in Vietnam while trying to save his comrades. Now, 53 years later, a young African American soldier from Tulsa is finally receiving his hero’s due

Joe Thomas’ work as a battlefield medic had prompted a change of heart.

And in the last letter the 20-year-old Tulsan wrote to his sister, he told her about it.

“Before he left for Vietnam he was majoring in math,” Annette Thompson said. “But Joe liked the medics so well, he said he was going to go back to college and be a doctor.”

“I remember that so plainly,” she added, “because I was so proud when he told me that. Proud that he wanted to do it.”

Thomas never had the chance to follow through on his desire, though.

Less than month after that letter, on Sept. 24, 1967, the Tulsan and Booker T. Washington High School graduate was killed in action while trying to save members of his platoon during an attack.

For his actions, he was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Service Cross, the nation’s second highest honor for combat valor after the Medal of Honor.

Today, more than 50 years later, an effort is underway to officially recognize Thomas in his hometown and make sure his sacrifice is acknowledged and remembered.