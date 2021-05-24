'Have a plan': Rain, chance of storms all week, into the holiday weekend with many events scheduled

People planning on attending any of a plethora of local events over the next week should be weather aware, as rain and storms are in the forecast through the weekend, an expert said.

"I wouldn't want to change my plans, but I would be aware of it," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

"It's the time of year where all kinds of stuff that is bad can happen," he said. "Don't just let your guard down."

A 20% to 90% chance of rain and storms is possible Tuesday through Sunday, with the greatest possibility of severe weather Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the weather service.

Beginning this week and running into early next week, dozens of events are scheduled in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

In addition, thousands of people are expected at Southern Hills Country Club, where the Senior PGA golf tournament is being held Tuesday-Sunday.

Piltz said officials at the NWS in Tulsa have been coordinating with city and county officials about the weather as it relates to all of the events over the next week.

He said severe weather watches and warnings may be possible on Thursday.