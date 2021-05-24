'Have a plan': Rain, chance of storms all week, into the holiday weekend with many events scheduled

People planning on attending any of a plethora of local events over the next week should be weather aware, as rain and storms are in the forecast through the weekend, an expert said.
"I wouldn't want to change my plans, but I would be aware of it," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
"It's the time of year where all kinds of stuff that is bad can happen," he said. "Don't just let your guard down."
A 20% to 90% chance of rain and storms is possible Tuesday through Sunday, with the greatest possibility of severe weather Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, according to the weather service.
Beginning this week and running into early next week, dozens of events are scheduled in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
In addition, thousands of people are expected at Southern Hills Country Club, where the Senior PGA golf tournament is being held Tuesday-Sunday.
Piltz said officials at the NWS in Tulsa have been coordinating with city and county officials about the weather as it relates to all of the events over the next week.
He said severe weather watches and warnings may be possible on Thursday.
"We always think of tornadoes this time of year ... and there's that potential, but there's also some indications in the data that some of these storms (Thursday) may be kind of a windy event," he said.
"You might get a severe thunderstorm watch and people might say, 'Oh, it's just a severe thunderstorm watch,' and then you could have a storm with 70 to 80 mph winds."
Another round of thunderstorms is expected late Friday and into early Saturday, forecasters said.
Repeated heavy rainfall on top of saturated soils also could lead to an increasing flooding threat late this week, in addition to the severe weather potential, the weather service said.
Piltz said forecasters have far less certainty about longer-range weather forecasts this time of year because the severity and volume of storms one day can affect what happens the next.
"This is the time of year when the storms the day before kind of change what happens the next day," he said.
"We have a lot less certainty in saying what's going to happen several days out because it depends almost on what happens the day before ... like throwing a pebble into a pond.
"Those ripples are going to change once another pebble is thrown into the pond."
He said people should plan ahead and be willing to alter those plans, especially if they will be outside, and check weather forecasts often, starting about a day before a specific event.
"Have a plan. It's best to think about that in advance and not make quick decisions when the sky gets dark," he said.