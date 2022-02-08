Harwelden Mansion owner says several years of consideration preceded decision to add fence to property

A fence being constructed around historic Harwelden Mansion is a necessary addition to the property, owner Teresa Knox says.

A new membership program allows exclusive access to the grounds. Other avenues to access the grounds haven’t been decided yet, but they will often be open for educational programming and historical tours.

Knox said the state and national historic landmark sits on nearly four acres and, with Gathering Place nearby, many visitors assume it is part of the city’s public park system.

“Because of this assumption, there is a lot of foot traffic the small Harwelden staff must manage,” she said.

“Although we are located in a beautiful area of our city, we have consistently experienced damage, theft and vandalism. Our primary objective is to protect the integrity and legacy of the 1920s property, but the comfort, safety and security of our guests are just as critical. Those that benefit from Harwelden’s mission — tourists, historians, students, other businesses, high-ranking officials and celebrities alike — expect peace and safety while on the mansion’s grounds.”