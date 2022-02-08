Harwelden Mansion owner says several years of consideration preceded decision to add fence to property

A fence being constructed around historic Harwelden Mansion is a necessary addition to the property, owner Teresa Knox says.
A new membership program allows exclusive access to the grounds. Other avenues to access the grounds haven’t been decided yet, but they will often be open for educational programming and historical tours.
Knox said the state and national historic landmark sits on nearly four acres and, with Gathering Place nearby, many visitors assume it is part of the city’s public park system.
“Because of this assumption, there is a lot of foot traffic the small Harwelden staff must manage,” she said.
“Although we are located in a beautiful area of our city, we have consistently experienced damage, theft and vandalism. Our primary objective is to protect the integrity and legacy of the 1920s property, but the comfort, safety and security of our guests are just as critical. Those that benefit from Harwelden’s mission — tourists, historians, students, other businesses, high-ranking officials and celebrities alike — expect peace and safety while on the mansion’s grounds.”
Knox said it was after several years of evaluation and consideration that a decision was made to install a fence as a practical, preventative measure that provides a first line of defense to avoid unlawful influences.
“We have chosen a fence that will not compromise the view of the grounds and river from the mansion’s perspective nor those walking/driving by that enjoy the English Tudor architecture from Riverside Drive,” she said. “Also, this further helps satisfy our insurance and risk aversion strategies.”
Originally, Knox was not in favor of installing a fence because it seemed like an “unfriendly barrier” between Harwelden and the citizens of Tulsa. “But now I feel like we don’t have a choice if we want to continue being a unique and reputable destination for locals as well as tourists.”
Hickory House Properties LLC, co-owned by Knox and husband Ivan Acosta, acquired the multistory, 13,000-square-foot mansion in May 2018.
Located atop a hill at 2210 S. Main St., Harwelden Mansion was built in 1923 by Tulsa oilman and philanthropist Earl Harwell. The house was bequeathed to the Arts Council of Tulsa in 1967 after the death of Harwell’s wife. The mansion served as the council’s headquarters from 1969 to 2012.
The renovated mansion now is an event center and boutique hotel. Individual rooms or entire floors can be rented and six luxury bedroom suites are available for overnight guests, according to harweldenmansion.com.
Harwelden’s operations are nonprofit. The mission of the Harwelden Society of Tulsa is to research, preserve and share Tulsa’s rich history in a manner that honors the past, builds a bridge between generations and leaves a legacy for the future.
Knox said the fence will help Harwelden fulfill the mission.
“We have established a wonderful relationship with the neighbors and the residents of the Maple Ridge District,” she said. “The property has always been privately owned from its early years as a residence for the Harwell family to current ownership. Our goal is to be welcoming and neighborly while protecting the visitor; therefore, we have established a membership program.”
She said people interested in the membership program can go to harweldenmansion.com/memberships/.