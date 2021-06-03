Harvard professor talks Tulsa Race Massacre reparations and white supremacy during 'National Day of Learning'

As people come to terms with the horrific truth of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a Harvard University professor says there isn't one definitive answer to what reparations here should look like a century later.

But the matter boils down to institutions being committed to repair and accountability, specifically regarding structures and resources, said Cornel West, also a philosopher, author and activist.

"With all of these chickens coming home to roost, it's clear that we can lose our whole democratic spirit," West said. "We've got a significant number of fellow citizens who have never believed in democracy and don't believe in it now.

"They only believe in it when it renders them able to live a life of convenience and comfort. They aren't concerned with citizens on the other side of town, and once you reach that point then it's hard to see how you can sustain a democracy."

West made his comments as the keynote speaker Thursday during a virtual conference dubbed "National Day of Learning," which was hosted by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. There were several virtual sessions and workshops throughout the day about the history and scholarship of the massacre.