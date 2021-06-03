 Skip to main content
Harvard professor talks Tulsa Race Massacre reparations and white supremacy during 'National Day of Learning'
As people come to terms with the horrific truth of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, a Harvard University professor says there isn't one definitive answer to what reparations here should look like a century later.

But the matter boils down to institutions being committed to repair and accountability, specifically regarding structures and resources, said Cornel West, also a philosopher, author and activist.

"With all of these chickens coming home to roost, it's clear that we can lose our whole democratic spirit," West said. "We've got a significant number of fellow citizens who have never believed in democracy and don't believe in it now.

"They only believe in it when it renders them able to live a life of convenience and comfort. They aren't concerned with citizens on the other side of town, and once you reach that point then it's hard to see how you can sustain a democracy."

West made his comments as the keynote speaker Thursday during a virtual conference dubbed "National Day of Learning," which was hosted by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. There were several virtual sessions and workshops throughout the day about the history and scholarship of the massacre.

West is a democratic intellectual and recurring guest on the Bill Maher Show, CNN, C-SPAN and Democracy Now, according to his biography.

The moderators asked West why are people so afraid of racial healing through reparations.

Karlos Hill, an OU professor who founded the Tulsa Race Massacre Oklahoma Teachers Summer Institute, noted that the city of Tulsa only offered an apology Wednesday — 100 years after the massacre itself.

West replied that there are a number of factors, the worst of which is a feeling that Black people are unworthy of just treatment and reparations.

He then touched back on the concept that a contingent of citizenry who doesn't care about the citizens on the "other side of town" is a threat to democracy.

"We don't really care about your plight or predicament. That's what white supremacy is," West said. "It generates that deep indifference. ... So when you're indifferent to what has been done, then the very notion of you taking responsibility and providing some type of reparation is alien.

"And that itself becomes an organizing tool for some kind of further xenophobic effort."

West said the other "deep factor" preventing racial healing is that Black people and progressive people haven't been clear enough in vision nor strong enough in organizing to bear the fruit — too many internal conflicts.

He also said that Black people must come to terms with how they fight back against internalizing white supremacy.

"So we don't believe that we are less beautiful than anybody else, less intelligent than anybody else, less moral than anybody else, and we're not going to be intimidated," West said.

West said no one should be surprised by efforts to conceal the truth or suffering of others.

Instead, West said, the Golden Rule should apply: if we talk about your suffering as a white person, then we need to talk about Black suffering too. Don't forget the Trail of Tears as a part of Oklahoma's tapestry, he said.

So that means critically examining the clues, facts and suffering surrounding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in a scholarly fashion, he said.

"Learning, yearning — deep education, not just schooling," West said. "Schooling is just a bunch of skills and the facts. Education is about formation of persons who are willing to be critical, compassionate and of service to something bigger than them.

"What kind of legacy do we want to leave 100 years after this massacre?"

Mayor G.T. Bynum fielded questions about reparations during a news conference at the excavation of a mass grave at Oaklawn Cemetery.

