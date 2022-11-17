Harjo, Hardesty, Cadieux among Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductees

Chet Cadieux remembers very well the first time he attended an induction ceremony for the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

"My dad was inducted 20 years ago tonight," said Cadieux, chairman and CEO of QuikTrip Corp. "And I remember thinking it was a really cool experience, to see my dad being so deservedly honored.

"And, of course," he added, "you never really dream of something like that happening to yourself."

His father, QuikTrip founder Chester Cadieux, was inducted in 2002.

Cadieux is one of eight Oklahomans who were inducted Thursday evening as the 2022 class of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. The ceremony, which the Hall of Fame alternates between Oklahoma City and Tulsa, was held at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa.

Three other Tulsans were also among the 2022 inductees: businessman and philanthropist F. Roger Hardesty; former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo; and iconic rock musician Leon Russell, this year's lone posthumous inductee.

Rounding out the 2022 class were Patty Gasso of Norman, coach of the University of Oklahoma's softball team; businesswoman and philanthropist Sue Ann Arnall of Poteau; scientist and educator Pamela McCauley of Oklahoma City; and writer, historian and former executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society Bob Blackburn.

This was the 95th annual induction ceremony. The members of the 2022 class of inductees bring the total number of Oklahomans in the Hall of Fame to 730.

Harjo, who handed over the title of U.S. poet laureate to Ada Limón in September, said being named to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame reminded her "of all the people who have done so much to bring me to where I am today — ancestors, mentors, beloved ones, such as my aunt Lois Harjo, who was a painter and was very invested in making sure our (Muscogee Nation) culture continued."

She added that giving the mantle of U.S. poet laureate to her successor was like having "this tremendous weight lifted from me. Of course, I was doing what I love to do, but I suppose I really didn't comprehend the weight of the responsibility of that title until it went to someone else."

Harjo has recently published two books: “Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: Fifty Poems for Fifty Years,” and “Catching the Light,” part of the “Why I Write” series published by Yale University Press.

Blackburn retired in 2020 but said he has remained busy working on book projects, such as his recently finished volume about Manhattan Construction, and doing consulting work for museums and other cultural and historical organizations.

"I love working on projects, and I really like seeing projects get done," he said. When asked about the long-awaited OK POP museum, of which he has long been a champion, Blackburn said he has confidence that his successor at the Oklahoma Historical Society, Trait Thompson, "will do everything to make sure OK POP is a success."

Cadieux credits any success associated with him to QuikTrip employees.

"This is really a tribute to all the guys and gals in the red shirts in our stores, because they are people who have made QuikTrip a success," he said. "The only reason I'm here tonight is because of their hard work."