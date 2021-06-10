Habitat for Humanity's first multi-family housing project breaks ground; to build townhome community in north Tulsa

Speaking at Thursday’s groundbreaking, Vicki Jordan, Boomtown president, said: “This is a celebration of transformation. I think when this goes up, this is going to be hugely transformative for this area. So we are excited, honored and pleased to be a part of this.”

The site sat vacant for many years after the elementary school closed and was razed. Eventually, Tulsa-based Vintage Housing acquired it and invited Green Country Habitat to partner in developing the site, officials said.

Bill Major, executive director of the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, a major funder of the project, said: “The idea that we're going to have not only mixed-income, but mixed-age, with families and seniors all on this property, is really an incredible execution of many people's visions and dreams.”

Project donors also included the Helmerich Trust and the Grace and Franklin Bernsen Foundation.

Walker thanked project partners that donated materials, including Huber Corp., which donated all the siding and roof decking, and Ameristar, which donated the fencing.