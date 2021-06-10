Habitat for Humanity's first multi-family housing project breaks ground; to build townhome community in north Tulsa

After a long history of building only single-family dwellings, Green Country Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday on a long-awaited townhome project that will provide housing for an estimated 80 people in north Tulsa.
The Whittier townhome community, located at North Gillette Avenue and East Admiral Place just north of Interstate 244, is being built in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood on a site once home to the former Whittier Elementary School.
Habitat officials say the community will offer 23 units and will share the site with a 50-unit senior living center, which is being constructed by nonprofit Vintage Housing on the property’s north side.
Cameron Walker, Green Country Habitat president and CEO, said the townhome project, which marks the organization's first multi-family development, was announced four years ago.
“There have been some stumbles and missteps on our part, some challenges with the site. But after several false starts, we are very excited to begin construction,” he said.
The Whittier townhomes — three-bedroom, two-bath units with single car garages — will be sold to clients of Green Country Habitat and its subsidiary, Boomtown Development Company, the project developer.
Speaking at Thursday’s groundbreaking, Vicki Jordan, Boomtown president, said: “This is a celebration of transformation. I think when this goes up, this is going to be hugely transformative for this area. So we are excited, honored and pleased to be a part of this.”
The site sat vacant for many years after the elementary school closed and was razed. Eventually, Tulsa-based Vintage Housing acquired it and invited Green Country Habitat to partner in developing the site, officials said.
Bill Major, executive director of the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, a major funder of the project, said: “The idea that we're going to have not only mixed-income, but mixed-age, with families and seniors all on this property, is really an incredible execution of many people's visions and dreams.”
Project donors also included the Helmerich Trust and the Grace and Franklin Bernsen Foundation.
Walker thanked project partners that donated materials, including Huber Corp., which donated all the siding and roof decking, and Ameristar, which donated the fencing.
“The fencing will create a perimeter around this property," Walker said. "One of the very obvious things is that we're on some very busy roads and there's going to be a lot of families and a lot of kids in here. So fencing is critical.”
Thermal Windows donates the windows for all Habitat homes, Walker said.
With all the windows on this project, however, “I was very nervous to walk in to Dennis Lane (Thermal Windows president). But he said no problem.”
The groundbreaking follows the recent announcement of Green Country Habitat's new North Tulsa Initiative, which will see $35 million invested in 250 new homes over the next seven years. Over the next two years, some 80% of the organization’s annual output of 50-60 homes will be built in north Tulsa, it’s estimated.
Since 2015, Green Country Habitat has built most of its homes in the Kendall Whittier and Crutchfield neighborhoods in north Tulsa.
The Whittier townhomes will be Energy Star certified. Features include a contemporary kitchen with an island and pantry, indoor laundry and mudroom, master bedroom with en suite bath and a covered porch.
Walker said the organization is optimistic about the future of the Kendall Whittier neighborhood north of I-244, which has not experienced the same renaissance as the south side.
“We're committed to being here,” he said. “And our hope is that the developments on the south side are going to spill over to this north side where it is desperately needed.”
He said the signs are promising. When Habitat began building homes in Kendall five years ago, “if you saw a concrete truck in here, it was going to our site. That's no longer the case,” Walker said.
“There's a lot of development happening up here. People see opportunity, both for families and for developers. We're very excited about that.”
Video: Tulsa Public Schools summer feeding program.