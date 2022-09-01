 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guthrie Green to mark 10 years of being 'town square' for culture and arts in Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0

Guthrie Green will have its 10th anniversary on Sept. 7.

To celebrate the occasion, the park will host a series of free events over the course of several days, including concerts, movie showings, a birthday party with food trucks, and more. 

Mayor G.T. Bynum declared Thursday as “Guthrie Green Day” and officials gathered for a press conference to discuss the park’s history, plans for the future, and more details about the upcoming celebrations. 

“Guthrie Green, 10 years later, has really become the town square and created a vibrancy for arts and culture and celebration … Parks matter, place matters, culture, arts, celebration and being together matter,” said Jeff Stava of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Julio Badin, executive director of Guthrie Green, the Gathering Place and LowDown, spoke about the positive financial impact Guthrie Green has had on surrounding businesses, as well as how the extensive programming the park has done over the last 10 years has brought the community together. 

Ken Levit of the George Kaiser Foundation spoke about Guthrie Green’s evolution over the years, and how the space was transformed from a humble parking lot to a bustling community space. 

“I’m a great believer in Guthrie Green; I think it’s realized its vision,” Levit said. “... As the district continues to evolve and more businesses come here, more people come to live here, as more people hang out here, it will continue to realize its vision.” 

Julie Watson, co-executive director of Live from Cains, and Steph Simon, rapper, executive producer of Fire in Little Africa, creator of Dreamland Festival and co-founder of World Culture Music, spoke about the impact Guthrie Green has made on the local music scene and shared memories of past performances in the park. 

“I’m a firm believer that music brings people together and this space is a working model of that concept,” Watson said. “This is community in action.” 

Events celebrating the park’s anniversary will start Friday with the Art Market After Dark from 6 to 10 p.m. 

For information on the other upcoming celebrations, visit guthriegreen.com.

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

