Gusty Thursday morning caused by a 'wake low': Meteorologist Kirsten Lang explains

On Thursday morning wind gusts clocked in at 53 mph in Bixby, and gusts averaged 40-50 mph in downtown Tulsa. This may have been puzzling to many Tulsans as we normally see strong winds associated with the leading edge of a thunderstorm complex, but this time it happened after storms already moved out of the area. So why did this happen? A "wake low" developed on the trailing end, or the "wake," of a thunderstorm complex.

Thursday morning, a stronger thunderstorm complex moved through south Tulsa County, Okmulgee, Lincoln and Muskogee counties. The northern end of this complex brought lightning, thunder and heavy rains, but the back end brought the impressive wind gusts.

So how does this rare phenomenon occur?

Sometimes an area of lower pressure will develop on the backside of a thunderstorm. This sinking air behind the rain will warm and become less dense. At that point a strong pressure gradient develops between the storm and the area of lower pressure, increasing the wind strength between them. Air will accelerate downwards as air always moves towards low pressure, and in this case that accelerating air mixes towards the surface and strong winds form.

Wake lows are difficult to predict as you typically need real-time data to confirm their existence. Because the storms have moved out as these gusts are taking place, typically the National Weather Service will issue special weather statements as they did Thursday morning.

