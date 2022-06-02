Gunman saw his doctor the day before killing him, three others in his medical office

The shooter who gunned down four people on the campus of Saint Francis Health System on Wednesday was a disgruntled patient determined to kill his doctor and anyone who stood in his way, Tulsa police said Thursday.

The physician, Preston Phillips, 59, had performed back surgery on Michael Louis, 45, of Muscogee, on May 19 and saw him the day before for a follow-up visit, according to a timeline provided by Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

In the interim, the Louis called Phillips’ office several times seeking relief for his pain.

After the shooting, Franklin said, police found a letter from Louis that made clear his intent was to kill Phillips.

“He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery,” Franklin said.

Franklin identified the other victims as Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73, who was initially described as a patient. Police later said Love was accompanying a patient.

“We are so supposed to be the ones who are caring for others during tragedies like this,” Dr. Ryan Parker, Saint Francis associate chief medical officer and emergency room physician, said during a press conference in the lobby of Saint Francis Heart Hospital. “To think that our caregivers were the victims is just incomprehensible to me.

“They died while serving others; they died in the line of duty.”

According to Franklin, the gunman used two weapons to shoot his way through the orthopedic center on the second floor of the Natalie Building: a semi- automatic AR-15-style rifle, and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.

Louis purchased the AR-15 was purchased at a local gun store less than three hours before the shootings occurred just before 5 p.m., and the pistol was purchased at a Muscogee pawn shop on Sunday, Franklin said.

Both weapons were purchased legally, the chief said.

“I cannot emphasize enough that we train rigorously over and over and over again for not if, but when,” Franklin said. “Because we have seen the violence that has taken place throughout the United States, and we will be naive not to think that that would not happen in our jurisdiction.”

Franklin praised the work of his officers and other law enforcement personnel who responded to the crisis.

“I hope that each and every citizen that sees an officer today thanks an officers today,” he said. “Because this job is hard. It is difficult.”

Franklin said Louis' wife confirmed with police that he blamed Phillips for his ongoing pain issues after being discharged May 24 following his surgery.

She said Louis contacted her to let her know what he had done, but Franklin said she was not aware in advance of the shooting.

The Saint Francis shooting came less than two weeks after 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

School district police there have drawn criticism — and a U.S Department of Justice Department investigation — for their failure to engage the shooter sooner.

Franklin said TPD procedures call on officers to remove the threat of an active shooter, regardless of whether that endangers their lives.

During Wednesday’s shooting, officers made their way to the second floor, where they yelled “Tulsa police,” Franklin said.

“And advancing towards the suspect location, they heard a gunshot. We believe that was the final gunshot with the suspect taking his own life,” Franklin said. “The gunshot was at 4:58 p.m., approximately 39 seconds after the first officers entered the building.”

Investigators found 30 .223-caliber casings and seven .40-caliber casings at the scene of the shooting.

Dr. Dr. Cliff Robertson, president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System, said he visited the site of the shootings Thursday morning to see the scene for himself.

“But also that I could do one thing, which is I represent over 10,000 people that make Saint Francis Health System,” Robertson said. “And I prayed over each of the areas where it was clear that someone had laid, including the perpetrator.”

A bomb threat was cleared late Wednesday at Louis' residence in Muskogee, police said, adding that side of the investigation continues.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.