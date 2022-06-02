Gunman bought rifle one hour before slaying 4 people, Tulsa police chief says

Two health care providers, a medical officer staffer and a patient visitor were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday on the campus of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa.

Mayor G.T. Bynum and officials from Saint Francis Health System and Tulsa Police Department offered more details Thursday on the shooting that left four innocent people dead, as well as the gunman.

The victims were identified by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love. A family member of Glenn's said the chief misspoke when identifying her last name during the news conference.

The shooter, who police say killed himself, was identified as Michael Louis of Muskogee, a patient of Phillips' who had recently been treated for back pain following a May 19 surgery.

Franklin said Glenn was a receptionist, and Love was a patient, but later a police spokesman said Love with with a patient.

"They stood in the way, and Louis gunned them down," the police chief said. He said Love reportedly held a door closed to allow another injured person to escape the office.

Franklin said Louis' wife confirmed with police that he blamed Phillips for his ongoing pain issues after being discharged May 24 following his surgery. She said Louis contacted her to let her know what he had done, but Franklin said she was not aware in advance of the shooting.

According to investigators, Louis purchased an AR-15-style rifle about one hour prior to the shooting from a local retailer, Franklin said. Louis purchased the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol used in the shootings on May 29 from an area pawn shop.

Louis reportedly had been seen by Phillips' office for a follow-up on his pain the day before the shooting.

