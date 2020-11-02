Guerin Emig: OU's Brayden Willis puts football aside, priorities in order with his voter assistance

Oklahoma H-back Brayden Willis is rehabbing an injury so he can return to help the Sooners win. This is a big deal, Willis being an important part of the offense, the Sooners being an important part of college football.

This does not compare to the importance of Election Day, something Willis has known a lot longer than most 21-year-olds.

He says his great grandmother was denied voting opportunities in southeast Texas. Hearing about that stirred something in him growing up in Fort Worth. Other racial injustices stirred something. He remembers Trayvon Martin’s shooting impacting him when he was 12.

The feelings swelled when George Floyd was killed last May. They spilled into tearful conversations with OU teammates as the team regathered last summer.

Needing to act on his history of awareness, Willis decided to lead a voter registration drive.

“What I had in mind was to go to different cities,” he said. “I wanted to do one in Fort Worth. I wanted to do one in Dallas. I wanted to do one in Norman and OKC. I wanted to go to different high schools or different public places where you can educate people on how to register, so once they get registered they can help other people get registered.