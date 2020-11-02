Guerin Emig: OU's Brayden Willis puts football aside, priorities in order with his voter assistance

Oklahoma H-back Brayden Willis is rehabbing an injury so he can return to help the Sooners win. This is a big deal, Willis being an important part of the offense, the Sooners being an important part of college football.
This does not compare to the importance of Election Day, something Willis has known a lot longer than most 21-year-olds.
He says his great grandmother was denied voting opportunities in southeast Texas. Hearing about that stirred something in him growing up in Fort Worth. Other racial injustices stirred something. He remembers Trayvon Martin’s shooting impacting him when he was 12.
The feelings swelled when George Floyd was killed last May. They spilled into tearful conversations with OU teammates as the team regathered last summer.
Needing to act on his history of awareness, Willis decided to lead a voter registration drive.
“What I had in mind was to go to different cities,” he said. “I wanted to do one in Fort Worth. I wanted to do one in Dallas. I wanted to do one in Norman and OKC. I wanted to go to different high schools or different public places where you can educate people on how to register, so once they get registered they can help other people get registered.
“Just encourage them to vote and also let them know it’s more than just the general election with the president and vice president. There’s also a lot of mayors and judges and everything else that needs to be decided, too.”
The pandemic kept Willis from a lot of his in-person plans, though he did take his registration drive to his high school, John Martin in Arlington, Texas. He did as much word-of-mouth work as he could. He hit social media hard.
Anything to get the message out.
“My main reason for doing this was a lot of my community really doesn’t know the ins and outs of voting,” Willis said. “Not just my community but a lot of the younger generation doesn’t know about voting, the details about registering.”
Ballots can be confusing. Polling place lines can be long. Suppression can occur.
Apathy can set in. The youth vote was so-so in 2016. Willis, who watched the presidential debates that year but barely missed turning the legal voting age of 18, didn’t like seeing that.
“It was a little different watching the debates and knowing you’re not going to be able to cast your opinion, cast your vote, compared to now,” he said.
Now, Willis can vote. His opinion on issues goes straight to his ballot. His voice, several years in the making, is more formidable than ever.
Willis has sent in his absentee ballot. He has done much of his voter registration work. But there’s no sitting out Election Day.
“I saw Chanse (Sylvie, an OU teammate). He said he was going to be at a polling location here in Norman,” Willis said. “I might head out there with him. That can be one of our physical interactions with different people.
“There’s a lot of voter intimidation and things like that going on. It’s just better if you can see someone out there that’s comforting and you know in the community. It’s better if someone is out there to help. It makes you feel better about voting and also encourages you to stay because voting lines might be long.”
Willis reports OU’s team registration is complete. He says there are “car pools” of players voting Tuesday, taking advantage of their NCAA-mandated day off from football activities.
He is pleased the NCAA stepped up and promoted something so positive. He is pleased so many in his demographic appear to be voting.
“We’re getting better about that, but we need to keep getting better,” he said. “We have that right for a reason. Let’s get out there and use it.”
With his personal stake in voting stronger than ever, this is Willis’ message. This will continue to be his message beyond Election Day.
“Yeah, I would like to keep improving on what I’ve done and what we’ve done as a community,” he said. “Try to get some of those drives going, because I think it can be a good function and be really helpful for a community in terms of just getting to know each other and loving each other.
“There’s too much hate going on. I think a lot of love can be beneficial.”
