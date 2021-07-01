Guerin Emig: As college sports quake, Chad Weiberg strikes steady tone on first official day as OSU AD

And again.

Eventually you understand why an AD might throw up their hands, kick over their office chair, turn over their desk and cry: “This is NOT what I signed up for!”

“I can see if somebody is there, or close to there, why they might think this is a good time to kind of hand over the reins to someone else,” Weiberg said. “But for me, and I think for us here, I believe in college athletics. I believe in the core of what it is that we do. At an institution of higher learning, that is what we’re here for, that’s what we’re about.”

Meaning...

“Prepare, educate and send out the next generation of leaders into the world,” he said. “Moms, dads, the whole thing.”

Weiberg believes this can be done just as effectively now, as NIL, the CFP and COVID-19 all loom, as 27 years ago. Because he believes in the administrator’s ability to adapt.

Coaches have done it for years, right? The most effective ones anyway. Weiberg, the son of one college basketball coach and brother of another, knows this firsthand.

Why should he be any different?