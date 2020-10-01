Guerin Emig: All you need is a ranch and some gravel to absorb Saint Francis Tulsa Tough "gut punch" and ride on

This isn’t what we’re accustomed to experiencing every second weekend of June. It can’t be.

“Clearly you can’t do an event like Saint Francis Tulsa Tough right now,” McCollam said. “You can’t have 2,000 bike riders and 10,000 spectators...

“Our whole model, and probably what sets us apart from almost every other cycling event in America, is our ability, desire and success in bringing huge numbers of people to a high density area, tightly together, in these downtown venues.”

What does Saturday’s gravel race and Sunday’s cyclocross at Zink Ranch look like?

“A lot of space,” McCollam said. “And we’re modifying the format. Instead of one big group at the start, we’re staging people in small groups. They’re separated. Everybody has an electronic chip on their bike for timing. We’ll start them in waves. Plus, the first mile of the course is all uphill, which will spread people out.”

What does the weekend look like for spectators?

“One of the things we’re known for is this big party,” McCollam said. “We had to eliminate that. We didn’t want to encourage people to cluster. But we have a lot of space where people will be able to sit in lawn chairs and enjoy the scene.”