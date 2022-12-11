GT PAC going away after council elections, mayor says

The City Council elections have come and gone with barely a peep from the Greater Tulsa PAC.

And that’s the way it’s going to stay. Mayor G.T. Bynum said last week that he does not plan to keep the political action committee active now that the election season is over.

“It has been the most overexposed $15,000 PAC in American history,” Bynum joked when asked about it last week, adding, “All of that is in the rear-view mirror. The election is over. I am excited to work with the councilors who won.”

The organization was established last summer with Bynum’s support and blessing. Its stated purpose: to back pro-Tulsa candidates for municipal office.

Yet with all nine City Council seats up for grabs this year, the GT PAC contributed funds to only one candidate, incumbent District 6 Councilor Connie Dodson, according to campaign finance reports filed with the City Clerk’s Office.

She received $2,000 — and some complimentary words from the mayor on Facebook — but lost to challenger Christian Bengel nonetheless.

Through September, the political action committee had spent approximately $8,500 and had a funding and in-kind contributions balance of $12,346, according to campaign finance reports.

Nearly all of the PAC’s contributions were made last year.

Bynum has said previously that the purpose of the political action committee was to assist candidates who found themselves opposed by dark money groups, as he was during his 2020 campaign.

He’s also said the PAC was created after he heard from enough people who “wanted to help those candidates sharing my goals for Tulsa.”

“One of the most important determinants for advancing the city in this job is having a City Council you can work with,” Bynum said last year. “It is too important to leave to chance or hope that things will work out for the best.”

But in August, prior to the City Council’s general election, Bynum made clear that he did not expect the GT PAC to get involved in the races unless dark money groups began trying to influence races.

“Dark money” refers to expenditures on behalf of campaigns without the original source of the funds being disclosed.

“Thankfully, so far in the races this year, we have not had that happen, and so my preference is always to stay out of council races, if I can, unless someone asks me to do something,” Bynum said at the time. “My preference is always to stay out of them and let the citizens make up their own mind.”

Just days later, a dark money group called Advance Oklahoma PAC began sending out mailers with misleading information about Dodson, prompting the mayor to come to her defense on Facebook.

Former District 5 Councilor Mykey Arthrell said he received a text from the mayor this summer stating that he supported him, and to “let me know what I can do.”

Arthrell said he later asked the mayor whether the GT PAC would consider contributing to his campaign.

“He’s like, ‘I don’t make those calls.’ But I will let you know if they are interested,’” Arthrell said. “I was like, ‘OK.’ That was it.”

Arthrell never heard back from the mayor regarding his request, but said he has no hard feelings.

“I don’t blame anybody for it,” Arthrell said. “I don’t think G.T. is at fault.”

Bynum last week confirmed Arthrell’s account of their exchange but also noted that he took to social media to defend Arthrell when he was targeted by a dark money group called the Advance Right Super PAC.

“I used the communications at my disposal to defend both Councilor Dodson and Councilor Arthrell against what I thought were just blatantly incorrect statements that were made about them by some shady group,” Bynum said.

Councilor Lori Decter Wright was also targeted by the Advance Right Super PAC late in her campaign. The GT PAC did not provide money to Wright’s campaign nor did Bynum make a statement defending Wright.

Bynum said he likes Wright and has a good working relationship with her. He said he did not make a statement about the mailer targeting her “because she wasn’t being criticized for something in that, using my words, that was incorrect.”

Wright said Friday that she never asked the GT PAC to contribute to her campaign.

Bynum was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. He has said he will not seek a third term.

Jacob Heisten is listed as chairman of the Greater Tulsa PAC. He is the brother of Kathryn Junk, the mayor’s former chief of staff. Junk’s husband, Michael Junk, served as Bynum’s first deputy mayor.

According to Federal Election Commission records, Advance Oklahoma PAC was established in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Advance Right Super PAC has a Washington, D.C., mailing address, according to FEC records. Its treasurer is listed as Luke Paulson.

