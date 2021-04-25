 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grove woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County
0 comments

Grove woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Grove woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Karla Barton, 38, died in the crash about two miles east and two miles north of Peoria, near the Oklahoma-Missouri state line.

She was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre east on County Road 50 about 3:30 p.m., when it was struck by a westbound 2014 BMW, after the BMW went left of center near County Road 700, troopers reported.

Barton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition. A 14-year-old passenger Barton's vehicle was also taken to a Joplin hospital in critical condition, the OHP said.

The cause of the crash and the condition of both drivers was under investigation, troopers said.

Seat belts were being worn by both drivers, the OHP said.

The incident was the second fatality crash in Ottawa County since Friday. Four people, including two children, died in a head-on crash north of Quapaw on Friday night, the OHP said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track
Local News

Oklahoma's President Donald J. Trump Highway still on track

  • Updated

The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News