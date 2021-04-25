Grove woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County

A Grove woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Karla Barton, 38, died in the crash about two miles east and two miles north of Peoria, near the Oklahoma-Missouri state line.

She was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre east on County Road 50 about 3:30 p.m., when it was struck by a westbound 2014 BMW, after the BMW went left of center near County Road 700, troopers reported.

Barton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW was taken to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition. A 14-year-old passenger Barton's vehicle was also taken to a Joplin hospital in critical condition, the OHP said.

The cause of the crash and the condition of both drivers was under investigation, troopers said.

Seat belts were being worn by both drivers, the OHP said.

The incident was the second fatality crash in Ottawa County since Friday. Four people, including two children, died in a head-on crash north of Quapaw on Friday night, the OHP said.