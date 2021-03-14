 Skip to main content
Grove man dies in two-vehicle crash in Delaware County

A Grove man died in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night in Delaware County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Justin Armstrong, 28, died in the crash, troopers reported.

He was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt east on Oklahoma 10 when the vehicle went left of center and collided with an eastbound 2015 Hyundai Sonata about 11 p.m. Saturday, about four miles east of Grove, troopers said.

Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Sonata and a passenger in the Cobalt were taken to area hospitals.

The condition of both drivers was under investigation. Seat belts were not being worn by the occupants of the Colbalt; a seat belt was being worn by the driver of the Sonata, troopers said. 

