Group of buffalo found wandering north Tulsa, Sheriff's Office says

A group of buffalo were found wandering in the 1100 block of East 136th Street North early Friday, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with a claim on the animals is asked to call deputies at 918-596-5704.
A group of buffalo were found wandering in the 1100 block of East 136th Street North early Friday, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with a claim on the animals is asked to call deputies at 918-596-5704.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
"Running interference" with homeless people became part of her job at Tulsa Hampton Inn & Suites, Stephanie Pomeroy says. “They don’t mean any harm. ... Most of them.”
Four decades after he was acquitted, the latest DNA testing in the case, although officially inconclusive, strongly suggests Gene Leroy Hart's involvement, officials say, while eliminating several other potential suspects.
Sharp Development has been selected to do the project in what is the city's second attempt to create a public-private venture celebrating the Mother Road and Tulsa's ties to it.
Just before 1900, the town split when the railroad drew businesses to the depot area. Even today, amid another growth spurt, Owasso is still in the habit of spreading things out.
All poultry exhibition, public sales and swap meets are banned in the state of Oklahoma until further notice in order to halt any potential spread of this virus.
Charles Bradley, 74, reportedly called police about his wife's death. Sandra Bradley was found dead from gunshot wounds in a home that showed no signs of forced entry, police say.
Officials at the museum said the Five Moons statue of the famous Native American ballerina was likely removed Thursday from its plinth outside the Historical Society at 2445 S. Peoria Ave.
The executive director of the state Tourism and Recreation Department has also resigned, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced at a Friday press conference.
“We have a lot of work to do, but nobody in the country has ever gotten this far,” lead attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons announced to a cheering crowd of supporters outside the courtroom.
The 130 members of Tulsa Public Schools' lone active chapter are ready to display both their city and the importance of urban agricultural education.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.