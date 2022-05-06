 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Group of buffalo found wandering north Tulsa County, Sheriff's Office says

  • Updated
A group of buffalo were found wandering in the 1100 block of East 136th Street North early Friday, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with a claim on the animals is asked to call deputies at 918-596-5704.

