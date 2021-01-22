Group drops lawsuit challenging Tulsa mask mandate

A federal lawsuit challenging Tulsa’s mask mandate has been dismissed jointly by all parties.
Terms of the dismissal with prejudice call for both sides to pay their own attorney fees and costs associated with the case, filed in Tulsa federal court.
However, the agreement permits the defendants named in the lawsuit to seek attorney fees and costs should any of the plaintiffs in the case file an “action based on or including the same claim or claims as made in this action.”
A group, led by local optometrist Robert Zoellner and ThriveTime radio show host Clay Clark, named Mayor G.T. Bynum, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart and the Tulsa City Council as defendants in the 33-page federal filing alleging masks cause oxygen deprivation.
The lawsuit was filed in August after the city of Tulsa the prior month enacted a mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the disease caused by COVID-19.
Prior to the joint dismissal filing, the city and others named in the lawsuit had filed motions to dismiss the civil complaint.
In its motion to dismiss, the city of Tulsa defended its mask mandate as permitted under state law.
“Oklahoma state law allows for the enactment of this specific type of rationally related regulation to protect the health and safety of the public during a pandemic such as being presently experienced,” the city wrote in its dismissal motion, filed Dec. 28.
Since the city of Tulsa approved its mask mandate, other cities in the region have approved similar measures. One exception is the city of Broken Arrow, which as recently as this week turned away a mask mandate ordinance.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has also refused to implement a mask mandate, leaving the matter to local governments to decide.
A local attorney identified in court records as representing the group referred comment to a New York attorney, who was also named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit. The out-of-state attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.
City officials also declined to comment on the dismissal of the lawsuit.
A spokesperson for Bynum did say that the mayor this week signed an extension of the mask mandate approved by the City Council. The mandate, scheduled to expire Jan. 31, is now extended through April 30, the spokesperson said.
July 2020 video: Anti-mask protest
Clay Clark (right) speaks during a news conference against mask wearing and mask mandates to protect against the spread of COVID-19 on Aug. 18. He and local optometrist Robert Zoellner led a group in a federal lawsuit to challenge the city of Tulsa’s mask mandate.