Groundbreaking event held for trail system in southwest Tulsa

Tulsa city leaders officially broke ground Tuesday on a new trail system in southwest Tulsa.

The 3.4 miles of trails at Bales Park, 5801 S. Union Ave., will be funded by a $190,000 donation from community partners, city officials said in a news release.

The trails are within walking distance of Parkview Terrace Apartments and are meant to improve the quality of life in an "isolated area" of the city.

“This area is a high-needs community that is geographically cut off from many amenities and services,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “This regional trail will provide an outlet for physical wellness and will also be the focus of many recreational activities for kids who live in this neighborhood.”

The Sanford & Irene Burnstein Foundation said it invested in the project to show the importance of open spaces in urban area and create opportunities for recreation.

"The preservation of green spaces and trail systems serves as a point of connection for every Tulsan to explore Tulsa’s history, its unique environmental features, and to foster an appreciation for community development," a statement from the Burnstein Foundation says.

Bike Club Tulsa, a partner in the project that selected the trail design group, and the Tulsa Housing Authority plan to co-host future events such as bike safety lessons and bike tune-up events.

The project will take approximately four months to complete. The trail system will include contour flow trails for beginner cyclists and a downhill bike-only section for intermediate levels.

“There is something for every skill level at the Bales Park Trails,” said Anna America, chief of culture and parks and recreation director. “The multipurpose trail will be ideal for hiking and biking and features some of the most scenic views of downtown Tulsa from the south.”