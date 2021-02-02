Grocery giveaway continues in new year with Tuesday event; more than half a million served and counting

After serving more than half a million hungry Oklahomans in 2020, Food on the Move is gearing up for its first giveaway in the new year.

Those in need are welcome to pull into line for the weekly drive-through giveaway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Oklahoma State University-Tulsa's Parking Lot A, 700 N. Greenwood Ave. The giveaway is scheduled to repeat weekly though at least March 2, according to the nonprofit's website.

Recipients will receive a week's worth of groceries — including dairy, produce and protein — as well as meals from local restaurants and resources from more than 70 community partners.

Thanks to the USDA's Farmers to Families food box program and community partners such as the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Community Foundation, Tulsa Area United Way, Bama Cos. and the Cherokee Nation, Food on the Move, a nonprofit organization, gave away more than 3 million pounds of food to residents feeling the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The program purchased more than $240,000 worth of meals from local restaurants. Darrell Know, who owns Sweet Lisa's in north Tulsa, said in a news release that he is proud to be a part of the partnership.