Greenwood Rising to mark 6-month anniversary with release of virtual event featuring 'Watchmen' creators

Tulsa's Greenwood Rising history center will celebrate the six-month anniversary of its opening and Black History Month at the same time with a special virtual event.
Center officials announced Friday that a Q&A panel discussion will be shared online at 2 p.m. Feb. 24.
The event was recorded previously and features center Executive Director Phil Armstrong, along with Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, creator and writer respectively of HBO's Watchmen series. Also participating are members of the museum's exhibit design team.
The event has not been previously released. To view it, registration is required at: bit.ly/3fGBUHZ.
Jessica Lowe-Betts, museum board chairwoman, said officials are excited to make the event available, which was recorded when Lindelof and Cord visited Tulsa during last year's Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration.
The pair's 2019 Watchmen series has helped raise awareness of the massacre, bringing the events to light for many of its viewers for the first time.
Betts said the six-month anniversary is also a good time to step back and see how far they've come.
"We're really amazed at the response to Greenwood Rising," she said. "We've gotten so many reviews, so much feedback, not only from local folks but people who've traveled here from all over."
She said the museum has had over 20,300 visitors since opening Aug. 4, with almost all 50 states represented. It's averaging around 4,000 visits a month.
And not only does Betts believe that won't decline — she expects it to grow.
The museum recently was ranked among the USA Today Readers Choice Top 10 Best New Attractions for 2021, so the word is spreading nationally.
"Then you also have all the growing energy around Tulsa as a destination," Betts said.
Through its various exhibits, Greenwood Rising tells the full story of historic Greenwood, from its origins in the early 1900s to its destruction in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to its rebirth and eventual decline.
The $18.6 million facility, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., was officially dedicated in June as part of the centennial commemoration, before opening to the public a few weeks later.
Video: Take a look inside Tulsa's Greenwood Rising history center.