Greenwood Rising to mark 6-month anniversary with release of virtual event featuring 'Watchmen' creators

"We're really amazed at the response to Greenwood Rising," she said. "We've gotten so many reviews, so much feedback, not only from local folks but people who've traveled here from all over."

She said the museum has had over 20,300 visitors since opening Aug. 4, with almost all 50 states represented. It's averaging around 4,000 visits a month.

And not only does Betts believe that won't decline — she expects it to grow.

The museum recently was ranked among the USA Today Readers Choice Top 10 Best New Attractions for 2021, so the word is spreading nationally.

"Then you also have all the growing energy around Tulsa as a destination," Betts said.

Through its various exhibits, Greenwood Rising tells the full story of historic Greenwood, from its origins in the early 1900s to its destruction in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to its rebirth and eventual decline.

The $18.6 million facility, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., was officially dedicated in June as part of the centennial commemoration, before opening to the public a few weeks later.