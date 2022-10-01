Greenwood Rising, OKC National Memorial plan student exchange program

Kari Watkins of the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Phil Armstrong of Greenwood Rising said ninth-graders from the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas will trade cities on the same day and then discuss their experiences visiting the respective museums.
The first exchange is expected on an as-yet undetermined date in October and involve students from Booker T. Washington and Oklahoma City Douglass High Schools.
Armstrong said the exchange was the result of an informal discussion between Watkins and him.
“If you want to make sure these kids know this history, there is no safer place than a museum,” said Watkins.
Armstrong said the two sites memorialize both loss and resilience and inspire hope.
“You don’t leave either place with heavy feelings,” he said. “You leave with a sense of the human spirit.”
Greenwood Rising, opened in 2021, is aimed to “educate Oklahomans and Americans about the (Tulsa) Race Massacre and its impact on the state and Nation; remember its victims and survivors, and create an environment conducive to fostering sustainable entrepreneurship and heritage tourism within the Greenwood District specifically, and North Tulsa generally,” according to state Sen. Kevin Matthews, on the center’s website.
The Oklahoma City Memorial and Museum was established following the April 19, 1995, Oklahoma City bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, which killed at least 168 people. It was dedicated in 2000.
