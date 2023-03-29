Oklahomans can visit the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center for free any Friday in April, thanks to TTCU Federal Credit Union.

“We have visitors who come to the museum from all over the world,” Executive Director Raymond Doswell said in a news release. “We want to inspire and invite regional neighbors to experience Greenwood Rising and see what others have traveled hundreds or thousands of miles to see. It’s simple: If you live in Oklahoma, you can see the museum for free on Fridays in April.”

It's a good idea to make reservations if you plan to visit during a Freedom Friday, the release states, April 7, 14, 21 or 28. Greenwood Rising uses a timed ticketed system to limit overcrowding, though walk-in guests are welcome as reservation space allows.

“Our sponsorship of Greenwood Rising is deeply significant to TTCU, and we are grateful to be able to help our community experience this treasure and learn the story of Greenwood,” TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said in the release.

Go to GreenwoodRising.org for reservations, rules and other information.