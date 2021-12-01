 Skip to main content
Greenwood Rising nominated for USA Today's ‘Best New Attraction’ in the country
Greenwood Rising has been selected among just 20 nominees for the best new attractions in the country.

Online voting is currently open for the 2021 Readers’ Choice awards sponsored by USA Today’s travel guide website, 10Best.com, and ends at 10:59 a.m. local time on Dec. 20.

Located at the intersection of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue, the legacy project of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission tells not just the history of the massacre, but a broader view of what came before and after and what is still possible in the future.

Interim Director Phil Armstrong called the nomination an extraordinary honor and testament to everyone who made it possible to open Greenwood Rising this summer — and reflective of the fact that it is already drawing visitors from as far away as New York, Florida, Los Angeles, and Rhode Island.

“We have been tracking 1,000 visitors a week, which is incredible when you think about the fact that we’ve not done any intentional national marketing,” he said. “Because it’s free to visit right now, we get donations and on the donation forms, they want to leave notes and messages.

“I don’t know whether they are white or black, male or female, but their message is: ‘Thank you for building this,’ ‘This was an incredibly emotional experience,’ ‘I plan to return with my family,’ ‘I will never be the same again after visiting here.’ They range in that spectrum. It’s having the impact that we thought it would have.”

Tulsa was recognized in the same awards program less than three years ago, when Gathering Place won the contest in January 2019.

Greenwood Rising was ranked 12th in online voting out of 20 nominees as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Other nominees this year include Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Roots 101 African-American Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, and Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in New Orleans.

Armstrong said it has been gratifying for visitors to Greenwood Rising to come away with a new understanding about “not just the trauma of 1921, but how incredible this place was for Black people before.”

“We intended it to be an immersive walk through the history here, not just the tragedy, but also the life Black people were able to achieve in the Oklahoma Territory. If you could get to Oklahoma and you were Black, you could live the life you dreamed before that was destroyed in 1921,” said Armstrong. “That is the part they are blown away by — how could I go this long and not have known this?”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum remarked that national recognition for the “world class history center” is a new source of pride for the city.

“There is only one Greenwood Rising in the world. This rich, cultural experience vividly highlights the legacy of Black Wall Street and the prominent African Americans who lived and worked here nearly 100 years ago,” he said. “It is our hope that people from across the country, and around the world, are exposed to Greenwood Rising’s important message and explore our Historic Greenwood District.”

Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt offered congratulations to Armstrong and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

“The Greenwood Rising museum represents decades of important work by so many to uncover and share one of the darkest days in Tulsa’s history,” said Hoyt. “The museum’s impact can be visibly measured on the faces of each visitor who learns the horrible truths about Black Wall Street and systemic racism in America with an invitation to take responsibility and discover their own actions toward reconciliation … This recognition from USA Today allows their mission to reach more people on the road to systemic change.”

'It's a very moving experience coming through here.'

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I'm a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, I have been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

