Greenwood Rising nominated for USA Today's ‘Best New Attraction’ in the country

Greenwood Rising has been selected among just 20 nominees for the best new attractions in the country.

Online voting is currently open for the 2021 Readers’ Choice awards sponsored by USA Today’s travel guide website, 10Best.com, and ends at 10:59 a.m. local time on Dec. 20.

Located at the intersection of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue, the legacy project of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission tells not just the history of the massacre, but a broader view of what came before and after and what is still possible in the future.

Interim Director Phil Armstrong called the nomination an extraordinary honor and testament to everyone who made it possible to open Greenwood Rising this summer — and reflective of the fact that it is already drawing visitors from as far away as New York, Florida, Los Angeles, and Rhode Island.

“We have been tracking 1,000 visitors a week, which is incredible when you think about the fact that we’ve not done any intentional national marketing,” he said. “Because it’s free to visit right now, we get donations and on the donation forms, they want to leave notes and messages.