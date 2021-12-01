Greenwood Rising nominated for USA Today's ‘Best New Attraction’ in the country

Greenwood Rising has been selected among just 20 nominees for the best new attractions in the country.
Online voting is currently open for the 2021 Readers’ Choice awards sponsored by USA Today’s travel guide website, 10Best.com, and ends at 10:59 a.m. local time on Dec. 20.
Located at the intersection of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue, the legacy project of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission tells not just the history of the massacre, but a broader view of what came before and after and what is still possible in the future.
Interim Director Phil Armstrong called the nomination an extraordinary honor and testament to everyone who made it possible to open Greenwood Rising this summer — and reflective of the fact that it is already drawing visitors from as far away as New York, Florida, Los Angeles, and Rhode Island.
“We have been tracking 1,000 visitors a week, which is incredible when you think about the fact that we’ve not done any intentional national marketing,” he said. “Because it’s free to visit right now, we get donations and on the donation forms, they want to leave notes and messages.
“I don’t know whether they are white or black, male or female, but their message is: ‘Thank you for building this,’ ‘This was an incredibly emotional experience,’ ‘I plan to return with my family,’ ‘I will never be the same again after visiting here.’ They range in that spectrum. It’s having the impact that we thought it would have.”
Tulsa was recognized in the same awards program less than three years ago, when Gathering Place won the contest in January 2019.
Greenwood Rising was ranked 12th in online voting out of 20 nominees as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Other nominees this year include Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Roots 101 African-American Museum in Louisville, Kentucky, and Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience in New Orleans.
Armstrong said it has been gratifying for visitors to Greenwood Rising to come away with a new understanding about “not just the trauma of 1921, but how incredible this place was for Black people before.”
“We intended it to be an immersive walk through the history here, not just the tragedy, but also the life Black people were able to achieve in the Oklahoma Territory. If you could get to Oklahoma and you were Black, you could live the life you dreamed before that was destroyed in 1921,” said Armstrong. “That is the part they are blown away by — how could I go this long and not have known this?”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum remarked that national recognition for the “world class history center” is a new source of pride for the city.
“There is only one Greenwood Rising in the world. This rich, cultural experience vividly highlights the legacy of Black Wall Street and the prominent African Americans who lived and worked here nearly 100 years ago,” he said. “It is our hope that people from across the country, and around the world, are exposed to Greenwood Rising’s important message and explore our Historic Greenwood District.”
Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt offered congratulations to Armstrong and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
“The Greenwood Rising museum represents decades of important work by so many to uncover and share one of the darkest days in Tulsa’s history,” said Hoyt. “The museum’s impact can be visibly measured on the faces of each visitor who learns the horrible truths about Black Wall Street and systemic racism in America with an invitation to take responsibility and discover their own actions toward reconciliation … This recognition from USA Today allows their mission to reach more people on the road to systemic change.”
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
