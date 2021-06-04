Greenwood Rising makes strong impact on first visitors: 'It makes it very real'

For Latimer, the Massacre Gallery was one of the most compelling exhibits in the History Center. The floor-to-ceiling display uses pictures, projections, audio recordings and video to re-create the chaos, fear and bloodshed that enveloped Greenwood on May 31-June 21, 1921.

“It makes it very real,” Latimer said. “You can see the pictures, but it is still kind of like separation. But to actually see and hear the stories and then to see the pictures of what it looked like then ...”

Armstrong said visitors to the History Center he's spoken with have had similar reactions to the difficult truths laid bare in the exhibits.

“I have yet to have a person come through here and when they see it for the first time, you can’t be a human if it doesn’t hit you,” Armstrong said. “You realize, my God, what was here, what was destroyed, and then what this could have meant for people if it wasn’t destroyed.”

But that’s not the whole story, Armstrong is quick to say. Greenwood is coming back, and the Greenwood Rising History Center intends to be part of that revival.