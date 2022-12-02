Greenwood Rising entering new phase with new director

The nine members of Greenwood Rising's Board of Directors looked at each other and realized something very important, Jessica Lowe-Betts said.

None of them knew much about operating a museum.

"One thing we all agreed upon was that we didn't have the experience to run a history center," said Lowe-Betts, the board's chairwoman.

Greenwood Rising, 23 N. Greenwood Ave., has earned much attention and praise — and some criticism — in its first 18 months of operation but is still evolving and needed more professional expertise for the long haul, directors decided.

While interim Executive Director Phil Armstrong had learned a lot during more than four years of managing, planning, fundraising and constructing the facility, his background is in business.

"When we thought about our responsibilities, we asked ourselves how to set up Greenwood Rising to succeed beyond our governance," said Lowe-Betts.

So they've turned to Raymond Doswell, an East St. Louis, Illinois, native who has spent the past 27 years at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri. He holds academic degrees from Monmouth College, the University of California-Riverside and Kansas State University.

"We want to be the conscience of the community," Doswell said Friday. "We are uniquely positioned to be a beacon in the community."

Lowe-Betts and board Vice Chairman Sam Combs said they want Greenwood Rising to be seen as a place for discussion and debate of both historical and contemporary issues — many of them connected.

Its path as a museum and history center is still evolving, they said. Opened in the summer of 2021, Greenwood Rising seeks to tell the story of Tulsa's unique Black community from the arrival of African Americans with displaced American Indians in the 1800s to the present.

A particular emphasis is placed on the May 31-June 1, 1921, Tulsa Race Massacre in which the Greenwood District was largely burned, only to be rebuilt and then destroyed again by changing economic, social and political forces.

Attendance has been good and feedback mostly positive in Greenwood Rising's first year, but board member Hannibal Johnson, who has served as the history center's curator, said more expertise is needed in designing offerings "outside the fixed experiences" — permanent exhibits — and knowing when those exhibits need to be replaced or freshened up.

Another issue is space. The museum's footprint is smaller than originally planned, and Johnson said, "we have to figure out how to best use the space we have."

Long-term, building up instead of out is a possibility, but that's much further down the road.

"Going through something like (an executive director) search makes a board focus," said Johnson.

For now, the focus is on turning Greenwood Rising from "a shiny new thing," as one person put it, into an institution.

Featured video: A look inside Greenwood Rising