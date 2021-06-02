Greenwood Rising dedicated: 'A history center dedicated to telling the entire history'

In his invocation, the Rev. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon AME Church, spoke of the God-given ability of Tulsans of every race, religion or creed today to confront the city’s troubling past and to establish a better future for all.

“This generation you have equipped to address and make right the evil deeds of the past,” Turner prayed. “This generation has the power that you’ve given us to do what no other generation has yet to do. That is to give justice; that is to give restitution; that is to give reparations to those that lost everything.

“Give us your courage, Lord. We may lose some friends. Give us your courage, Lord. We may lose some elections. Give us your courage, Lord. This community is divided — this city, this state — but you can unite us for such a time as this.”

Indeed, the commission and its flagship project has drawn its critics, who have complained that among other things it does nothing to address the injustices that resulted from the massacre, including the economic hardships suffered by survivors and their descendants.