Greenwood District added to National Register of Historic Places

A decades-long quest to add a substantial portion of Tulsa's historic Greenwood District to the National Register of Historic Places has achieved success, officials said Friday.

The 100 to 300 blocks of North Greenwood Avenue to Elgin Avenue and Mount Zion Baptist Church is joining individual entries for Mount Zion, Vernon AME Church and the surviving Greenwood commercial buildings in the 100 block.

“The Greenwood Historic District’s historical significance and legacy of perseverance will be forever woven into the fabric of America's history,” said Reuben Gant, executive director of the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation.

Along with the late Julius Pegues and others, Gant worked for many years to include Greenwood as a neighborhood on the National Register of Historic Places. Their efforts were frequently thwarted by the sparseness of buildings and other physical artifacts — largely because they'd been destroyed by Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre and later by urban renewal.

“The John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation appreciates the collective, collaborative efforts and commitments to this arduous fifteen-year process," Gant wrote. "We celebrate this nomination with the worth and dignity of all the families and their descendants.”

“Finally!" said U.S. James Lankford, who has also worked for years on the project with local and federal authorities. “This is tremendous for the Greenwood community, great for tourism and a blessing for Oklahoma.

"As is most things from the federal government, this has been too complicated and has taken too long, but perseverance paid off," Lankford said.

"The acceptance by the National Park Service of the Greenwood Historic District into the National Register of Historic Places is an important milestone for Oklahoma and the nation," said Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson.

“The citizens of Greenwood rebuilt their community (after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre) only to see it decline again due to urban renewal and construction of an interstate highway in the 1960s. Today, Greenwood is enjoying its third renaissance, and the National Register placement will help civic and community leaders in Tulsa continue to tell this important story to a national and international audience."

Some Greenwood advocates were upset last year when the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce secured a listing for the old commercial district, which it manages. Greenwood Chamber President Freeman Culver said at the time the designation was not intended to prevent the further widening of the district sought by the group whose approval was announced Friday.