Greenwood Chamber calls for more security, lighting in preparation for Race Massacre centennial commemoration

The president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called on the city to do more to ensure public safety during the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“The city of Tulsa needs to roll their sleeves up and work with the business owners down here and the Greenwood Chamber and help us come up with a plan for security,” said Freeman Culver. “There are going to be hundreds of thousands of people here. We are wanting them to feel safe, and we want the sidewalks to be repaired and we want more lighting.”
Culver said a security consultant hired by the Greenwood Chamber has recommended closing Greenwood Avenue between Archer Street and the Interstate 244 overpass and adding security.
“Because there are some major threats that we have received already and some things that have been on the dark web,” Culver said.
Culver said the threats have been directed at him, Greenwood business owners and members of the Greenwood Chamber.
They are saying “what harm they are going to do to them, and they are going to stop customers from shopping in their place, stuff like that,” Culver said.
The Race Massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921, leaving 35 blocks of the Greenwood District in ashes and at least 37 people dead.
Culver and the Greenwood Chamber issued a news release early Thursday arguing that it was the city’s responsibility to ensure public safety, maintain sidewalks and provide adequate lighting.
“For more than a year, The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has been reaching out to the city of Tulsa for assistance with these issues,” the release states.
As recently as last week, Culver sent an email to Skipper Bain, the city’s special events coordinator, saying the Greenwood Chamber did not want the stretch of road from 100 N. Greenwood Ave. to 146 N. Greenwood Ave. closed or any special events permitted for that area in May or June.
“There are major security concerns for Greenwood Chamber board members, Greenwood staff, and Greenwood business owners,” Culver wrote.
But Culver clarified his position Thursday, saying he would be open to having events along Greenwood Avenue if proper security can be provided. But too often, organizations have used Greenwood Avenue for events without providing security or indemnification for damages, he said.
“I am saying, as I speak, we’re consulting about what is best security-wise for the area,” Culver said, “but still want assistance if possible.”
The city issued a statement Thursday addressing Culver’s remarks and reiterating its intention to continue working with the Greenwood Chamber to plan for the centennial commemoration.
“As the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial approaches, the city is aware of the potential for increased foot traffic and visitors to the Greenwood area,” the statement reads. “Currently, we are in the planning stages for safety and security leading up to and directly following the centennial date.
“There will be enhanced security efforts in place to ensure the safety of everyone who visits Tulsa and the Greenwood area; and planned enhancements that are already underway.”
The statement notes that Greenwood has “some of the highest concentrations of street lights in downtown Tulsa” and that more lighting is planned for the nearby GreenArch commercial development and Greenwood Rising History Center.
The city also noted that private property owners are required to maintain their sidewalks. The Greenwood Chambers owns the buildings on either side of the street from 100 N. Greenwood Ave. to 146 N. Greenwood Ave.
As for security for the centennial commemoration, “business and property owners can email their safety concerns to the chief of police at tpdchief@cityoftulsa.org and TPD will address those concerns as they arise,” the city statement reads. “Downtown Public Safety Ambassadors also assist Downtown businesses for safety needs."
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
