Greenwood Chamber calls for more security, lighting in preparation for Race Massacre centennial commemoration

The president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called on the city to do more to ensure public safety during the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“The city of Tulsa needs to roll their sleeves up and work with the business owners down here and the Greenwood Chamber and help us come up with a plan for security,” said Freeman Culver. “There are going to be hundreds of thousands of people here. We are wanting them to feel safe, and we want the sidewalks to be repaired and we want more lighting.”

Culver said a security consultant hired by the Greenwood Chamber has recommended closing Greenwood Avenue between Archer Street and the Interstate 244 overpass and adding security.

“Because there are some major threats that we have received already and some things that have been on the dark web,” Culver said.

Culver said the threats have been directed at him, Greenwood business owners and members of the Greenwood Chamber.

They are saying “what harm they are going to do to them, and they are going to stop customers from shopping in their place, stuff like that,” Culver said.